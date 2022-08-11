 Skip to content
A high school in ________ has decided to ban students from bringing cell phones to school. Difficulty: It's not Florida or Texas
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hmm. On the one hand, cool, kids should be focusing on school things instead of their phones. On the other hand, having a cellphone available so they can contact family or friends before/after school can be useful (Not to mention emergencies during school). They make cellphone lockers, but I see that becoming a pain for the students at rush times and a target for destruction... I don't know what the best solution would be.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Your phone doesn't come out or ring during class. Zero tolerance. If it does you bring it to the principal's office and retrieve it at the end of the day.


Your phone doesn't come out or ring during class. Zero tolerance. If it does you bring it to the principal's office and retrieve it at the end of the day.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The school knows exactly how to contact family if need be.


The school knows exactly how to contact family if need be.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, the real "difficulty" is that it is Fresno.

Also, as the article points out, the real reason may be because of the klan hood incident that was captured by a student's phone.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This used to be school policy 20 years or so ago.

And I rem a guy started a business parked in a van outside school. He charged kids adollar a day to store the phone, and gave them access to phone at lunchtime
 
Loucifer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How are they going to call family during the inevitable mass shouting?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
>click<

Fresno. Well, it's the part of California that's Florida, so...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How are they supposed to call tor help when the school shooter shows up?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good ban.
Not like the cops would do anything if they used it to call in the event of a massacre.
 
Scruffynerf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fresno?  More like FresYES!  Or perhaps Fresnomorecellphonesinhighschoolforu?
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

This. I wonder how many stupid lawsuits schools and teachers have lost to asshole parents and predatory lawyers claiming that kids have a "right" to have their cellphone and it is a breach of privacy or some bullshiat so now schools and teachers either cannot or are unwilling to enforce policy for fear of retribution. This seems to be the root cause of pretty much every issue where schools and teachers have lost the authority they need to act as surrogate parents while the child is in their care. It must be such a shock that teachers are leaving in droves and future teachers are declining in numbers.

Your phone doesn't come out or ring during class. Zero tolerance. If it does you bring it to the principal's office and retrieve it at the end of the day.


This. I wonder how many stupid lawsuits schools and teachers have lost to asshole parents and predatory lawyers claiming that kids have a "right" to have their cellphone and it is a breach of privacy or some bullshiat so now schools and teachers either cannot or are unwilling to enforce policy for fear of retribution. This seems to be the root cause of pretty much every issue where schools and teachers have lost the authority they need to act as surrogate parents while the child is in their care. It must be such a shock that teachers are leaving in droves and future teachers are declining in numbers.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Some at the Fresno high school believe the new cell phone ban is an effort to further silence students who record racist or other harmful conduct carried out on campus, "

There doing the same thing in Texas.
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Loucifer: How are they going to call family during the inevitable mass shouting?


As a parent who has received the panicked phone calls during a lockdown, just have them keep their phones out away during class.  These lock downs happen more than you would ever guess.  The school tells them nothing.  It's all blind panic.  Screw those guys.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Zero tolerance for someone calling THEM?  Ok...

Your phone doesn't come out or ring during class. Zero tolerance. If it does you bring it to the principal's office and retrieve it at the end of the day.


Zero tolerance for someone calling THEM?  Ok...
 
baorao
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Beyond the "but what if there is a school shooting?" concern, this is a very sound idea.

In fact most people have no idea that there were hundreds of years where kids didn't bring cell phones to school.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's about damn time. Broken record was about to give up.

It's not as good a solution as having common-sense rules and background checks the law of the land for owning these devices of power that grant instant stardom to the insane but it's a start.

No one needs to own them. You have no granted right to own them. It's a privilege and should be treated as such. Let's fix this craziness people.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Zero tolerance for someone calling THEM?  Ok...


You can magically make it so that your phone doesn't ring when people call you.  And you don't have to take out your phone if you get a call.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

That sounds great until faculty are inundated with angry parent's complaints because little johnny's $1200 cell phone has a new scratch in the screen.

Your phone doesn't come out or ring during class. Zero tolerance. If it does you bring it to the principal's office and retrieve it at the end of the day.


That sounds great until faculty are inundated with angry parent's complaints because little johnny's $1200 cell phone has a new scratch in the screen.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sadly, US public schools are unsafe. And the courts have ruled they have no duty to protect the children, beyond not being criminal negligent.

In 2018, a judge in Connecticut threw out claims filed by the parents of two victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre, in which 20 first graders and six adults were killed. The judge concluded the school district was immune from such lawsuits.

As such, cellphones are vitally important safety devices.

Your phone doesn't come out or ring during class. Zero tolerance. If it does you bring it to the principal's office and retrieve it at the end of the day.

This. I wonder how many stupid lawsuits schools and teachers have lost to asshole parents and predatory lawyers claiming that kids have a "right" to have their cellphone and it is a breach of privacy or some bullshiat so now schools and teachers either cannot or are unwilling to enforce policy for fear of retribution. This seems to be the root cause of pretty much every issue where schools and teachers have lost the authority they need to act as surrogate parents while the child is in their care. It must be such a shock that teachers are leaving in droves and future teachers are declining in numbers.


Sadly, US public schools are unsafe. And the courts have ruled they have no duty to protect the children, beyond not being criminal negligent.

In 2018, a judge in Connecticut threw out claims filed by the parents of two victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre, in which 20 first graders and six adults were killed. The judge concluded the school district was immune from such lawsuits.

As such, cellphones are vitally important safety devices.
 
Magnetar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
farking good.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The content couldn't have been created without a cell phone. Digital Camera? Who has one of those laying around anymore. Besides it's far too many steps to post the image, most teens would lose interest if they had to use a digital camera. No cell phones at school for students is a great idea. It's just a distraction and offers no benefit.
Teachers and support staff will still have them, they can call in the school shooting when the inevitable happens.
 
Watubi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Faraday bags are common in high schools here in Silicon Valley.  First period teachers lock them, final period teachers unlock them.  It's done on an honor system but with severe punishments if caught.  I think it's done more for privacy reasons (camera/video) than distraction reasons.  As a parent, I don't have a problem with the rule
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
but can they bring guns?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Yeah it's completely baffeling that any parent that isn't an enemy would have any problem with education that indebtedness is good and that they are at fault for past social crimes of people without relation to them. It's totally their responsibility to accept that they need to work away the majority of their life to enrich others because they are told to and that's the rules made by those that rule them.

It's not your life or their life. Your snowflake was put into existence by your betters and they demand you work for them. This isn't hard to understand folks. It's quite basic.

Why do we need to keep rehashing this?

Your phone doesn't come out or ring during class. Zero tolerance. If it does you bring it to the principal's office and retrieve it at the end of the day.

This. I wonder how many stupid lawsuits schools and teachers have lost to asshole parents and predatory lawyers claiming that kids have a "right" to have their cellphone and it is a breach of privacy or some bullshiat so now schools and teachers either cannot or are unwilling to enforce policy for fear of retribution. This seems to be the root cause of pretty much every issue where schools and teachers have lost the authority they need to act as surrogate parents while the child is in their care. It must be such a shock that teachers are leaving in droves and future teachers are declining in numbers.


Yeah it's completely baffeling that any parent that isn't an enemy would have any problem with education that indebtedness is good and that they are at fault for past social crimes of people without relation to them. It's totally their responsibility to accept that they need to work away the majority of their life to enrich others because they are told to and that's the rules made by those that rule them.

It's not your life or their life. Your snowflake was put into existence by your betters and they demand you work for them. This isn't hard to understand folks. It's quite basic.

Why do we need to keep rehashing this?
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Children in China are to be banned from using their phones in school, the Ministry of Education has ruled. Pupils will not be allowed to bring mobiles to school without written parental consent.

Damn California commies!
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This is going to put a serious dent in the incomes of the students who are dealing drugs They may need to sue the school
 
