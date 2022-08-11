 Skip to content
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I see there other examples online so it must be real. Anyone know the name of the phenomena?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This must be my doppleganger on the otherside of the world.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dammit just give me a login: I see there other examples online so it must be real. Anyone know the name of the phenomena?


"A garden hose".
 
Obryn
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's the car that just got washed.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: I see there other examples online so it must be real. Anyone know the name of the phenomena?


Rain
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Ultra-localized rain" seems to be the term.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's so ironic.  It's their wedding day.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I think that's Truman's car.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And God said, let there be light, and there was light. And God saw the li- holy sh*t, that car is a mess.  God saw the car and was grossed out and washed it.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It happens. I've been to baseball parks and only one section gets rain while the rest of the sections laugh at them.
 
Maladjusted Malcontent [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Rob McKenna?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"And as he drove on, the rainclouds dragged down the sky after him, for, though he did not know it, Rob McKenna was a Rain God. All he knew was that his working days were miserable and he had a succession of lousy holidays. All the clouds knew was that they loved him and wanted to be near him, to cherish him, and to water him."

― Douglas Adams, So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That fascinating.  I've flown around thunderstorm cells that go from 5,000' to more than 30,000' in the Midwest and they are no more than 1/2 mile in diameter.  Water was just pouring out of the bottom and the upper portion of the cumulonimbus cell looked like a chimney.  (It's a summertime phenomenon.)

But nothing this narrow.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: That fascinating.  I've flown around thunderstorm cells that go from 5,000' to more than 30,000' in the Midwest and they are no more than 1/2 mile in diameter.  Water was just pouring out of the bottom and the upper portion of the cumulonimbus cell looked like a chimney.  (It's a summertime phenomenon.)

But nothing this narrow.


Yeah, those are the sorts that are there and gone within a half hour to an hour.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: I see there other examples online so it must be real. Anyone know the name of the phenomena?


I'm guessing maybe it isn't rain and instead just high humidity and fog particles following a ground path to an electric vehicle from the sky. Personally, I would not unplug that vehicle until it went away.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The car that left the windows open.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Personally I think it's just water coming off of a building.
 
