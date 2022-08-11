 Skip to content
(Twitter)   1/6 insurrectionist who tried to shoot his way into an FBI building announced his plans that same morning.............. on Truth Social   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Followup, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The grammar and spelling are shockingly decent.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Terrorist uses terrorist social network.

color me shocked
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone make his words into one of those "letters from the civil war" meme
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Laura Rozen@lrozen·1h

"In May, a Twitter user named Ricky Shiffer replied to a photograph of rioters scaling the walls of the Capitol on Jan. 6 with a message that claimed he was present at the building and seemed to place the blame for the attack on people other than supporters of Trump."It'll be tough to blame them for today.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

neongoats: Someone make his words into one of those "letters from the civil war" meme


Dearest Martha, I hope these words reach you, and you find solace in learning that I'm a complete choad.

Your loving Ricky
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thorpe: [Fark user image 572x202]


guy has watched way too many a team and mcguyver episodes.

Pro tip a bullet has more kinetic energy than a nail. and just cause its not called nail proof glass doesn't mean its gona break.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Huh, almost sounds like material support for terrorism on the part of a certain social platform
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well well well
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm curious how many responses in support he got.

On any other platform, authorities would have been called
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"while... arrrrghhhhhh
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shiat, looks like it's time to shut down Parler again.
 
HakunaMatata [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The "Well I thought I had a way through bullet proof glass" is a great illustration of MAGAt critical thinking skill level.

/it's 0
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He announced it on Truth Social? No wonder it came as a complete surprise.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 355x750]


CeNSorShip!!!1!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This couldn't get any better unless we found out I'm Eric! was his anonymous donor
 
akallen404
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's interesting is, the Trump administration gutted alot of the free speech protections for social media back in 2018, making them liable for any criminal solicitation or illegal content hosted on their platforms by users. Technically, this makes Trump criminally liable for the attack.

I've been convinced for a long time now that God is an asshole and he ordained the creation of the United States purely to troll humans.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ladies and Gentlemen, I present for your enjoyment... The Master Race.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get the feeling that when he says "not", he actually means "yes".

Fark user image
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Troth Sensual.
 
Fast Moon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people are very, VERY upset that when they go out in the real world it looks nothing like their persecution complex LARP fantasy.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 355x750]


there will be subpoenas
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"More violent rhetoric from the Ricky Shiffer account on Truth Social."

It's not rhetoric if he actually follows through on it.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Are you proposing terrorism?"

Given the difficulty of reading context on the internet sometimes I interpreted it as:
Fark user imageView Full Size


But then I remembered it's on magatwitter so it's probably more along the lines of
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fast Moon: These people are very, VERY upset that when they go out in the real world it looks nothing like their persecution complex LARP fantasy.


Their Civil War fantasy wouldn't work well, either. They'd find out pretty fast that one smart, fit liberal with a gun is worth ten of these fat stupid dildonians.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mind bomb!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Truth Social deleted his account, aka destruction of evidence.  Whoever owns that service is going to be in big trouble.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in favor of hanging insurrectionists. I'm normally pretty chill.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duppy: Huh, almost sounds like material support for terrorism on the part of a certain social platform


You know that section 230 that the Right wants to remove?

That's exactly what makes Truth Social immune in a case like this.

No section 230: Truth Social becomes a coconspirator.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: Truth Social deleted his account, aka destruction of evidence.  Whoever owns that service is going to be in big trouble.


Devin Nunes?
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: Truth Social deleted his account, aka destruction of evidence.  Whoever owns that service is going to be in big trouble.


I'm sure it's not deleted-deleted.  Only no longer visible.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Well, I thought I had a way through bulletproof glass, and I didn't." are absolutely hilarious last words for a dead terrorist, and since the only person who died in this adventure was said terrorist I will have absolutely no problem with making fun of the farking imbecile until the end of time.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flab: bighairyguy: Truth Social deleted his account, aka destruction of evidence.  Whoever owns that service is going to be in big trouble.

I'm sure it's not deleted-deleted.  Only no longer visible.


Hooray for incompetence!
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Annnnd....He's dead...

Next?
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flab: bighairyguy: Truth Social deleted his account, aka destruction of evidence.  Whoever owns that service is going to be in big trouble.

I'm sure it's not deleted-deleted.  Only no longer visible.


I'm not sure you've met the average MAGA web developer.
 
stevecore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaptorLC: "Well, I thought I had a way through bulletproof glass, and I didn't." are absolutely hilarious last words for a dead terrorist, and since the only person who died in this adventure was said terrorist I will have absolutely no problem with making fun of the farking imbecile until the end of time.


Oh. He did die? I saw there were some shots fired, so wouldn't have been surprised if he was alive since I assumed he was white
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: I get the feeling that when he says "not", he actually means "yes".

[Fark user image image 697x87]


My trans daughter carries a gun. She has a permit and grew up around firearms (I like to shoot, always have).

I hope she never has to kill one of these slime bags in self-defense.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shut down truth social. Gitmo anybody with an account.

Problem solved.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

khitsicker: thorpe: [Fark user image 572x202]

guy has watched way too many a team and mcguyver episodes.

Pro tip a bullet has more kinetic energy than a nail. and just cause its not called nail proof glass doesn't mean its gona break.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Nailed it!
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
1/6 of an insurrectionist?  Thank goodness.

If there's been 6/6 'ths It might have gone differently.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
the guy was also wearing this at the time

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
wingnut396
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If you don't hear from me, it is true I tried attacking the F.B.I., and it'll mean either I was taken off the internet, the F.B.I. got me, or they sent the regular cops while *#*#*#*#*CARRIER LOST*#*#*#*#*#*
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The only problem is that we're going to end up with more of this bullshiat
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Shut down truth social. Gitmo anybody with an account.

Problem solved.


That would include my mom. Go on.....
 
strongly worded letter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Now is the time to eliminate section 230 of the CDA
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Canada designated the Proud Boys a terrorist organization. Can the US now go forward a similar designation for Truth Social members?
 
