 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SoraNews24)   Gigantic geyser erupts from Shinto shrine's forest on the night before its summer festival, and no that is not the opening episode of the latest anime   (soranews24.com) divider line
9
    More: Interesting, Fahrenheit, Celsius, Temperature, Spring, Water, Japan, Hokkaidō, Boiling point  
•       •       •

627 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2022 at 10:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
OK, who let Tenchi go exploring the shrine grounds unsupervised again?
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds like an awesome summer festival.  Fireworks over a hot spring geyser.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what this means - hot springs episode!
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: You know what this means - hot springs episode!


It's just a quick peek.  What harm could there be?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Now it will be the opening episode.
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: You know what this means - hot springs episode!


only if it also restores HP and MP!

also I can't speak for this little town, but the fireworks in the nearest city (Hakodate) are fantastic.  matsuri stuff for days.  this is a very fun time of year to be in that region.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

wademh: [Fark user image 632x63]


Apparently a Gundam has been standardized at 18 meters tall as a unit of measurement.  Who knew?

/I am 11.1% of a Gundam in height
//looks like they've got the weight standardized too - 25 metric tons
///I weigh approximately .36% Gundams
////I very nearly didn't type the decimal there - almost accidentally won the fattest Farker ever award
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That would be a great episode of Mu Shi Shi.

pa1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.