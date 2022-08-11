 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Of course the Cincinnati FBI field office crasher with a nail gun was in D.C. on January 6. Anyways, he's dead   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI Cincinnati, J. Edgar Hoover, law enforcement sources, Law enforcement agency, Special agent, FBI building, Ford Crown Victoria  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
At the end of the day, I think we can all appreciate him saving us money on two trials.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Good.
 
1981.911.sc [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nothing of value was lost
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good. I wish they could bring him back just to kill him one more time.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

1981.911.sc: Nothing of value was lost


Hey, now, someone's gonna have to patch the holes he made.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He died doing what he loved which is why he's dead.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [pbs.twimg.com image 580x797]
[pbs.twimg.com image 572x202]


hahahahaha
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, FA with the FBI and you do general FO, as this jerkoff did.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
GardenWeasel:
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'll give him this: "I thought I had a way though bullet proof glass and I didn't" are memorable last words, at least. Stupid, but memorable.

/ I guess that explains what he was trying to do with the nail gun.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [pbs.twimg.com image 580x797]
[pbs.twimg.com image 572x202]


While what?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [pbs.twimg.com image 580x797]
[pbs.twimg.com image 572x202]


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Goddammit, I really hate when they leave us on cliffhangers like this and are then suddenly cancelled!
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [pbs.twimg.com image 580x797]
[pbs.twimg.com image 572x202]


That's f*cking sad as sh*t.
That person was broken.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bootleg: GardenWeasel: [pbs.twimg.com image 580x797]
[pbs.twimg.com image 572x202]

While what?


Probably similar to the fate of Trevor the Vampire.

Strong Bad Email #10 - Trevor the Vampire
Youtube mUj88_aPNkg
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bootleg: GardenWeasel: [pbs.twimg.com image 580x797]
[pbs.twimg.com image 572x202]

While what?


Covfefe!
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

educated: GardenWeasel: [pbs.twimg.com image 580x797]
[pbs.twimg.com image 572x202]

That's f*cking sad as sh*t.
That person was broken.


That's how stochastic terrorism works. Thanks, GQP.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [pbs.twimg.com image 580x797]
[pbs.twimg.com image 572x202]


Now he's one dead motherfarker.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He is dead?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wait, did law enforcement actually shoot and kill a White guy? Whoa.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Wait, did law enforcement actually shoot and kill a White guy? Whoa.


Depends on who you ask - most right wingers don't consider the FBI to be law enforcement anymore because they were meanie heads to cheetolini.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm hoping the cops had time for a re-enactment of the Casino corn field scene.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [pbs.twimg.com image 580x797]
[pbs.twimg.com image 572x202]


Holy shiat! Is that really him? 😂😂😂😂
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [pbs.twimg.com image 580x797]
[pbs.twimg.com image 572x202]


The dumbass who whined about tyranny gave his life for a tyrant.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: GardenWeasel:
[Fark user image 572x202]

I'll give him this: "I thought I had a way though bullet proof glass and I didn't" are memorable last words, at least. Stupid, but memorable.

/ I guess that explains what he was trying to do with the nail gun.


TBF its called bullet proof glass not nail proof glass. and well little ricky missed that physics class where they explained kinetic energy and why bullets have more than nails and hit with more force.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Some obituaries are read with great pleasure.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
More of this please.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [pbs.twimg.com image 580x797]
[pbs.twimg.com image 572x202]


Did...did he think a nail gun was going through bulletproof glass?
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If you're nazi and you're dead it's your fault
If you're nazi and you're dead it's your fault
If you stormed the FBI and took a bullet to the eye
If you're nazi and you're dead it's your fault
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: GardenWeasel:
[Fark user image image 572x202]

I'll give him this: "I thought I had a way though bullet proof glass and I didn't" are memorable last words, at least. Stupid, but memorable.

/ I guess that explains what he was trying to do with the nail gun.


He saw it on TikTok. Oops

Dumbfark. Hope he didn't breed
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ricky Shiffer didn't manage to kill anyone, but @FoxNews and @GOP shouldn't feel down about it: you did your best. You left it all on the field.


- InvokeTheHat (@Popehat) August 11, 2022
 
Skleenar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Smoked another terrorist.

Damn, Dark Brandon is deadly.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oh well.

Anyways what's for dinner?
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm wondering how long it will take the in crowd to come in and attack Biden about this...
 
mcmnky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Finally one of those Jan 6 wackos gets an appropriate punishment.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
farked around. Found out.
Good riddance.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ha ha, Ricky, you died for Trump.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jst3p
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I am sure the "Back the blue" conservatives will be here soon to tell us that if he had just complied with lawful orders he would be alive, right?
 
