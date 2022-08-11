 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Suddenly, beach umbrella   (wral.com) divider line
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've seen flying beach umbrellas a few times, it's crazy how little wind it takes to lift them up and turn them into a jart.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Same thing happened to a lady in Va. Beach a few years ago .
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
yeah i had one day at the beach this year.  like a half dozen umbrellas went flying.  beach wasn't crowded s no one was threatened.  one made it into the water.  so exciting

i'll stick to only bringing a towel.  always need to know where your towel is
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
New Final Destination movie being filmed?
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I knew I shouldn't have ordered the umbrella with the optional onyx handle with rattle snake poison paint.
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: yeah i had one day at the beach this year.  like a half dozen umbrellas went flying.  beach wasn't crowded s no one was threatened.  one made it into the water.  so exciting

i'll stick to only bringing a towel.  always need to know where your towel is


username checks out
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Prim English lady with scarf seen slinking away from area while quietly singing a catchy tune...
 
Frenchtoast Mafia
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Pffft! Back in my day, only flying bouncy castles killed people.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I would love to die from a random beach umbrella if - and only if - I was holding a drink with a little umbrella in it at the time. Assuming it didn't decaptitate me or poke my brain, I'd make a point of rolling my eyes and staring accusingly at my drink so that the coroner would find me like that. A death worthy of Socrates, that would be.
 
