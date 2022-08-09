 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   LAPD classify man's death as a suicide despite being unable to determine if he hung himself before or after setting himself on fire   (losangelesblade.com) divider line
23
posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2022 at 8:05 PM



23 Comments     (+0 »)
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A pro lights himself on fire first.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
[stannis.jpg]

Hanged*
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I mean, that just shows a level my dedication most of my generation does not have
 
anfrind
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He was murdered by the LAPD.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maybe it wasn't such a good idea to issue lateral thinking puzzle books to LAPD detectives as a way to pass the time on stakeouts.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is the tree OK?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The person doused themself in gasoline, put the noose around their neck, lit the fire, and immediately kicked off whatever they were standing on. The hanging was either intentional or a reflex of immediate flailing and pain from the fire, but it was intentional in that regard.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: The person doused themself in gasoline, put the noose around their neck, lit the fire, and immediately kicked off whatever they were standing on. The hanging was either intentional or a reflex of immediate flailing and pain from the fire, but it was intentional in that regard.


Forgot the loaded shotgun with the pulley and string.

He obviously wanted an escape exit
 
El_Dan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh wow, maybe that serial killer who kind of dropped out of the news but was hanging people in Southern California a few years ago is at it again.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I saw a later report saying that it was a woman.
 
HeadbangerSmurf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When I first read this I wasn't wondering how LDAP returned a status for set on fire.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He got a little hot under the collar.
 
bubbadave1056
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Summoner101: [stannis.jpg]

Hanged*


You're exactly correct, but it IS a lot more fun to be "hung."
 
Summoner101
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bubbadave1056: Summoner101: [stannis.jpg]

Hanged*

You're exactly correct, but it IS a lot more fun to be "hung."


So sayeth your mom.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He probably saw Harold and Maude and wanted to make sure that it took.
 
Frenchtoast Mafia
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hanging and immolation at the same time? Either there were other parties involved or the person in question is one of those annoying overachievers.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: A pro lights himself on fire first.


We are probably already dead, reliving with a belief in something but checking out by choice without care or the opportunity to respawn... Suck thinking.

Maybe some have thought of another way that this meat popsicle isn't aware of.
Are we not currently living at the greatest of all possible times under the leadership of the most popular in all of  history and should feel blessed or grateful that we are permitted to live in a time that vicarious embarrassment is accepted as the norm. Gotta admit that it really sucks knowing the term for that. If this meatbag could be put back inside, the steak probably would taste better but that guy triggers embarrassment. Every time.

Sorry about the lame fiction folks and other more considerable addressment issues unaware but should condemn this ignorant poster without consideration for incorrectness as is now. Pretty sure wrong words were used to address the impotent bold man with an earpiece that really know how to lay a jacket on the ground or deal with steps. I've heard that the he is the at dealing with steps, people are saying

Actually, I'm offended that this poster had the gall to even put one letter to digital meta paper in any possible "acknowledgement". It's sickening actually. There is but one mantra that makes any sense.

" Get busy living or get busy dying."

/Maybe...
//What we do in life, echoes in eternity
///Shady shiat
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: I mean, that just shows a level my dedication most of my generation does not have


2?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

anfrind: He was murdered by the LAPD.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Oh crap!
 
Spego
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Reminds me of this:

https://apnews.com/article/19e5d5039a5c8f50eba40f58296dd031
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: The person doused themself in gasoline, put the noose around their neck, lit the fire, and immediately kicked off whatever they were standing on. The hanging was either intentional or a reflex of immediate flailing and pain from the fire, but it was intentional in that regard.


It's too bad that handcuffs were not involved so no one would have any reason to question but some people don't want to be part of the solution it seems.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bubbadave1056: Summoner101: [stannis.jpg]

Hanged*

You're exactly correct, but it IS a lot more fun to be "hung."


Blazing Saddles Hung
Youtube GaxRkEB3Ypg
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

