(ABC News)   Self-taught with no formal schooling is a completely fine way to enter many professions. Coroner is not one of them   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
28
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
coroners are commonly elected positions, like dog-catcher, with no medical skills required. you might be thinking of "medical examiner", the forensic pathologist guy.

the coroner historically collected death taxes, and thusly didn't need much training, other than how to wield a club (he'll steal the pennies from your eyes).
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holiday Inn Express was also named in the lawsuits.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quincy Punk Rock Episode
Youtube TmJxxnemxmw
 
i.voted.for.Drew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coroners typically make the death pronouncement; medical examiners determine cause of death.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How hard can it be?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i.voted.for.Drew: Coroners typically make the death pronouncement; medical examiners determine cause of death.


Not quite.   A Coroner also determines Cause of Death, as well as Manner of Death.  They can also perform autopsies.

/My internship was with the Allegheny County Coroner's Office -- Dr. Cyril Wecht.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the big deal, they're already dead.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Works for Florida school teachers.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: How hard can it be?


That's what she said.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? Just like with the "illegal" swimming pool in the other story, you can totally be a self-taught coroner. Who cares what the elitist actual doctors think?

If you think you're a coroner, you ARE a coroner.

You just have to believe. Duh.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We had the same one for about 20 years. He always showed up drunk.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

raerae1980: i.voted.for.Drew: Coroners typically make the death pronouncement; medical examiners determine cause of death.

Not quite.   A Coroner also determines Cause of Death, as well as Manner of Death.  They can also perform autopsies.

/My internship was with the Allegheny County Coroner's Office -- Dr. Cyril Wecht.


Depends a lot on where you are - some places they're just elected rubber-stampers that aren't even allowed to pronounce, they just make the formal announcement of what the pronouncement was and administrate the local forensic medical peeps.  Some places they're full on qualified specialist docs - usually pathologists -  that are involved in every step of the process as well as administrating.  Some of those places they don't even administrate and are just the head doc for that stuff, with a civil servant type hired by the city/county/whatever doing the adminstrative duties.  It really varies a lot
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FTFA:
A Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies has been permanently banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution and fines, Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Wednesday.

Alright, sounds good so far.

Later FTFA:
Before his guilty plea in federal court, Parcells faced 10 counts of wire fraud. Prosecutors allege that at least 375 people paid him more than $1.1 million between May 2016 and May 2019 for a full pathological study and diagnosis of a family member's cause of death but the families never received the full autopsy reports.

Sooooo, between the amount he made from those families, and his salary he was pulling in, he's going to come out several hundred thousand dollars ahead.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Name of deceased...  Something Jewish?
Henry Winkler
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
But, I stayed at a Washburn-McReavy funeral home last night.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: What? Just like with the "illegal" swimming pool in the other story, you can totally be a self-taught coroner. Who cares what the elitist actual doctors think?

If you think you're a coroner, you ARE a coroner.

You just have to believe. Duh.


Stupid government. I've watched like most of CSI: Miami, so I know how to figure out how somebody kicked the bucket
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

raerae1980: i.voted.for.Drew: Coroners typically make the death pronouncement; medical examiners determine cause of death.

Not quite.   A Coroner also determines Cause of Death, as well as Manner of Death.  They can also perform autopsies.

/My internship was with the Allegheny County Coroner's Office -- Dr. Cyril Wecht.


Not besmirching your tenure there, but I don't know who was more of a Edison whore. Him or Bishop (now Cardinal) Wuerl.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

King Something: How hard can it be?


Not having a formal education? Pretty tough, considering that public school is free and kids are required fo be in school until they're 16. Dude must have been aggressively uneducated.
 
gregario
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sometimes I think need another hobby.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What about the county that hired him for all that work.  It's one thing to pretend to be something it's another for the county to hire with 0 background check.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

yellowjester: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/TmJxxnemxmw]


I watched part of one the other day.  Quincy and a DA were yelling at a parole officer for what they thought was insufficient supervision of sex offenders, how they were pretty much free to re-offend with the amount of oversight that was given and so forth; basically blaming the PO for all the ills of sentencing.  All I could think was, "These are two supposedly educated guys, working for governmental agencies.  How could they misunderstand so badly how bureaucracies work?  This guy is given work to do.  Do too little, he gets in trouble; do too much and he's gonna get in just as much trouble, if not more.  He's the wrongest guy to complain to; he can't do anything about what they're griping about.,,"
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh I'm sorry. I thought this was America.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So then who taught the first coroner how to be a coroner?
 
maudibjr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Coroner on phone:

"You want to know what you dad died from?
*Spinswheel*

He ......uh.....died of .......leprosy"

Bet on black
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: What? Just like with the "illegal" swimming pool in the other story, you can totally be a self-taught coroner. Who cares what the elitist actual doctors think?

If you think you're a coroner, you ARE a coroner.

You just have to believe. Duh.


I mean it IS Kansas.

cdn.funnyisms.comView Full Size
 
radiovox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Reminds me of an old Dennis Miller bit about being a coroner.  "Surgery on dead people.  Who lotta leeway there right?  What's the worst that can happen?  Maybe find a pulse?"
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Death Investigations: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube hnoMsftQPY8
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's an acceptable way to become an eye doctor. You just create your own fake board.

thehill.comView Full Size
 
