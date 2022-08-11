 Skip to content
(KITV Honolulu)   Maui's first cat cafe opened its doors on Monday at the Queen Ka'ahumanu Center in Kahului. Cat Cafe Maui has partnered with the Maui Humane Society to house homeless cats, and help them find a forever home. Aloha, Caturday   (kitv.com) divider line
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy Birthday, almostsane!

There are some birthday wishes for you in the Woofday Wetnose Wednesday thread too. :)
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hey... I need a Farker's help, please. Any of y'all out there good at drawing? We need our logo, and are struggling a bit. We all seem to like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


But would like it to be "Caturday Helper Purrranha" and ... you know... NOT copyrighted.

Is anyone able to help?
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hi everbuddy!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeTexan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So, almostsane, how's it going?  Keep in touch.

I, like sherpa, visit the wound care center, in my case, twice a week.  Sherpa's troubles seem much worse than mine, but I sympathize.  Sherpa, also keep in touch.  Let us know how goes it.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
They had a Pig Café in Hawaii, but it was a bit of a pit.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
HAPPY BIRFDAY ALMOSTSANE!
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
mtpalms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: Hey... I need a Farker's help, please. Any of y'all out there good at drawing? We need our logo, and are struggling a bit. We all seem to like this:

[Fark user image 396x515]

But would like it to be "Caturday Helper Purrranha" and ... you know... NOT copyrighted.

Is anyone able to help?


I could give it a try.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: Hey... I need a Farker's help, please. Any of y'all out there good at drawing? We need our logo, and are struggling a bit. We all seem to like this:

[Fark user image 396x515]

But would like it to be "Caturday Helper Purrranha" and ... you know... NOT copyrighted.

Is anyone able to help?


https://www.istockphoto.com/vector/piranas-gm97743570-3708979

I like the one in the lower left. $33 for all 3, 100% sponsored by me (I know, I know, "hey, big spender"). I can add type, no problem.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

mtpalms: bobug: Hey... I need a Farker's help, please. Any of y'all out there good at drawing? We need our logo, and are struggling a bit. We all seem to like this:

[Fark user image 396x515]

But would like it to be "Caturday Helper Purrranha" and ... you know... NOT copyrighted.

Is anyone able to help?

I could give it a try.


This is also a good option. Failing that, we have some Fark artists who do commission work.
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
CATURDAY? Whar?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
h2ogate [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I see several manes I don't recognize

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mtpalms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mtpalms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Not sure why my comment didn't show up. I meant to say, it isn't very cartoonlike.
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Given the choice between traditional Hawaiian pineapple & spam rice v.s. traditional Spanish Paella rice, I know which one I'd be digging into.  :)

Nice to see you cat peeps!
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

mtpalms: Not sure why my comment didn't show up. I meant to say, it isn't very cartoonlike.


I like it!
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
For those of you who don't do Woofday I passed a kidney stone yesterday.  It was the worst pain I have ever had in my life.  I spent most of the day in the ER in the exact same spot I spent a night last August when my Dr was worried about a possible ulcer (she was wrong).  Morphine didn't help, more morphine didn't help, dilaudid did.   I caught it with the strainer funnel this morning and I'm fine now.  it was only 3mm so not huge but it felt like a boulder moving through me.  I'm glad that's over.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: For those of you who don't do Woofday I passed a kidney stone yesterday.  It was the worst pain I have ever had in my life.  I spent most of the day in the ER in the exact same spot I spent a night last August when my Dr was worried about a possible ulcer (she was wrong).  Morphine didn't help, more morphine didn't help, dilaudid did.   I caught it with the strainer funnel this morning and I'm fine now.  it was only 3mm so not huge but it felt like a boulder moving through me.  I'm glad that's over.


Oh Honey!  I'm so sorry you had to go through that, but very happy that you passed it.  Have you had them before?
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Snuffybud: For those of you who don't do Woofday I passed a kidney stone yesterday.  It was the worst pain I have ever had in my life.  I spent most of the day in the ER in the exact same spot I spent a night last August when my Dr was worried about a possible ulcer (she was wrong).  Morphine didn't help, more morphine didn't help, dilaudid did.   I caught it with the strainer funnel this morning and I'm fine now.  it was only 3mm so not huge but it felt like a boulder moving through me.  I'm glad that's over.

Oh Honey!  I'm so sorry you had to go through that, but very happy that you passed it.  Have you had them before?


No, this was my first.  It wasn't completely unexpected as a CT scan had picked it up previously.  My DR had said there was a chance it wold stay in my kidney and never bother me, but I guess that didn't happen.

Mrs S passed a stone after our third date.  We'd gone out with a group of friends for wings and beer, then came home afterwards.  She said she wasn't feeling well, horked a few times, then we were off to the ER, same place as yesterday.  At least she got a treatment room, I got a stretcher in the hallway.  That was 15 years ago and she hasn't had one since.
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: For those of you who don't do Woofday I passed a kidney stone yesterday.  It was the worst pain I have ever had in my life.  I spent most of the day in the ER in the exact same spot I spent a night last August when my Dr was worried about a possible ulcer (she was wrong).  Morphine didn't help, more morphine didn't help, dilaudid did.   I caught it with the strainer funnel this morning and I'm fine now.  it was only 3mm so not huge but it felt like a boulder moving through me.  I'm glad that's over.


Oh sweetie, I am so glad that part is over for you!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
For Sherpa, Snuffybud, and anybuddy else in need...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: For Sherpa, Snuffybud, and anybuddy else in need...
[Fark user image image 425x331]


And now with extra strength pain killers!
😎
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
AlmostSane

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Just finished donating blood.  You all seem to talk about it so much, I thought I'd get back into it.  We only do whole blood where I'm at.  But it went well, and I'm glad they fit me in since we are having a blood shortage in Canada
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bobug: Hey... I need a Farker's help, please. Any of y'all out there good at drawing? We need our logo, and are struggling a bit. We all seem to like this:

[Fark user image 396x515]

But would like it to be "Caturday Helper Purrranha" and ... you know... NOT copyrighted.

Is anyone able to help?


Um, don't look at me, I can't even draw stick figures o(
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Joxertheflighty: Just finished donating blood.  You all seem to talk about it so much, I thought I'd get back into it.  We only do whole blood where I'm at.  But it went well, and I'm glad they fit me in since we are having a blood shortage in Canada


Very good on you!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: [Fark user image 524x524] [View Full Size image _x_]


sherpa!!!  ♥
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: For those of you who don't do Woofday I passed a kidney stone yesterday.  It was the worst pain I have ever had in my life.  I spent most of the day in the ER in the exact same spot I spent a night last August when my Dr was worried about a possible ulcer (she was wrong).  Morphine didn't help, more morphine didn't help, dilaudid did.   I caught it with the strainer funnel this morning and I'm fine now.  it was only 3mm so not huge but it felt like a boulder moving through me.  I'm glad that's over.


Oh, dayum! I haven't had one yet myself but absolutely everyone who has says they are horrifically painful. So glad you're feeling better and really hope it stays that way *hugs*!
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: For Sherpa, Snuffybud, and anybuddy else in need...
[Fark user image 425x331]


Umm...DLC? Do you think it's time we start spiking the Chickie Doodle? Any suggestions?
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fresh Dulce blep for lilyspad.
 
