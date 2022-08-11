 Skip to content
(Metro)   Today's WTF headline: Man woke up to go for a pee to find he was in a coffin 'and had been sacrificed'   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I hate when that happens!"
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sure jan
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of respectable people get put in coffins and sacrificed!
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have been some good stuff.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He must have been Miserable
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bolivian Burning Burying Man sure sounds... different
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I liked the Tim Matheson version better.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Victor Hugo?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah that's what I tell my friends and the local media too when I stumble home still half drunk after waking up in a ditch.  Sounds so much more bad ass.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingSmurf: Yeah that's what I tell my friends and the local media too when I stumble home still half drunk after waking up in a ditch.  Sounds so much more bad ass.


Pssh - there aren't any ganger fights where you smack a bunch of them down before being overwhelmed, minus points
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way back in the day I worked with a guy who basically came in looking like that one day. He smelled bad even before that.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
metro.co.ukView Full Size


"They wanted to use me as a sullu.'"
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
willabr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coincidence or fate?, i just read his book: La Fin de Satan (The end of Satan)
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Victor Hugo?


Coincidentally, a minor plot element in *Les Miserables* is Valjean hiding in a coffin and being buried alive in order to escape from the convent he's been hiding in.
 
trippdogg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Victor Hugo?


I won't say I approve - but having slogged through both Les Miresables and the Hunchback of Notre Dame, I understand where they're coming from...
 
Loucifer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He probably had a brain cloud anyway.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Close enough reason to post this, I guess.
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You know you may be  pretty low on the social totem pole, when....
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah, not buying this. If you were really buried alive, you'd asphyxiate in minutes.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Waking up in a body-bag is the high-water mark of an epic bender with your bro squad.
The toe-tag is a cherished keepsake.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm 54. I wish I could still sleep so deeply that I wouldn't wake up to pee 2-3 times a night.

/cat likes that I wake up so he can sing me the song of his people in the middle of the night
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Moloko - Indigo (4K)
Youtube vx06r76ReCI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y9pq32WfmQk
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: Yeah, not buying this. If you were really buried alive, you'd asphyxiate in minutes.


I felt compelled to check on that - the consensus on a quick internet search seems to be coffins on the average have about 5 hours of air if breathing normally, maybe stretch it out to 7 or 8 if you can manage to really regulate your breathing hard.

/sleeping would be the equivalent of some breathing regulation due to inactivity
//not saying it's necessarily true - doubt much of it is
///but you'd have quite a bit longer than a few minutes
////which frankly only makes it sound worse for anything that couldn't get out
 
linker3000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Desiccated Llamas is the name of my Super Furry Animals cover band.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
and that, kids, is why* you don't drink in public until you pass out.

*one of the many reasons
 
Pert
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When I pushed the coffin, I was able to break a glass that it had and that way I was able to get out.

Sounds to me like he passed out under someone's coffee table and had a freak out from whatever drugs he'd been taking.
 
