(InsideNova)   If my quick reading of the headline is correct, Amazon is forming its own military   (insidenova.com) divider line
26
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now I can't stop thinking of all those man asses in Manassas.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Now I can't stop thinking of all those man asses in Manassas.


Just think about a Bull Run.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Registered attendees receive two complimentary beverage tickets and hors d'oeuvres during the event

The standard compensation for having to come to Manassas.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does that mean I can buy ammo and have it delivered the next day?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.vox.com/recode/23170900/leaked-amazon-memo-warehouses-hiring-shortage

Well, considering that they're burning through - literally - the entire labor pool in some big areas they have to start getting creative to fill jobs.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The military: I know we put you thru Hell but thanks for your service and good luck in your next job
Amazon: Hell? Hold my un-air conditioned warehouse beer
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: https://www.vox.com/recode/23170900/leaked-amazon-memo-warehouses-hiring-shortage

Well, considering that they're burning through - literally - the entire labor pool in some big areas they have to start getting creative to fill jobs.


And this is why my Amazon purchases have dwindled to practically nothing this year from gazoodles of dollars the past couple years. I'm helping!

Plus any corporation doing shiat like that isn't one I want to keep helping make rich.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But not necessarily their own military, more like they're doing the military's job of recruiting, not sure why they would do that, but it could go both ways.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read the headline as the Amazon river is inviting military folks to come for a swim.
 
assjuice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your reading comprehension sucks. I'd tell you to go to this event, but you probably failed the ASVAB.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much I've read in cyberpunk stories and games regarding corporations has become real (sometime you have to squint, but not much) so them having their own actual armies (and I do not mean security guards) would not surprise me that much.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a member of the Amazon military might look like:
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

assjuice: Your reading comprehension sucks. I'd tell you to go to this event, but you probably failed the ASVAB.


Do you have any ass burgers to go with that ass juice?
 
Fereals
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised they have not taken over the pharmacy industry already.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I read that as they're actually recruiting at Bull Run.
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Now I can't stop thinking of all those man asses in Manassas.


I live down the road from there and never pronounce it any other way
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

assjuice: Your reading comprehension sucks. I'd tell you to go to this event, but you probably failed the ASVAB.


You can get a waiver for under 10th percentile.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Amazon is getting ready for another Civil War, with free shipping?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: But not necessarily their own military, more like they're doing the military's job of recruiting, not sure why they would do that, but it could go both ways.


They are holding a job fair for military veterans. Because if there's a certain type of person that can take being treated like a non-person slave in exchange for shiat pay and unreasonable hours, it's a US Military Veteran
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You don't think that they already have one? Oh my sweet summer child...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Vets are used to going to the bathroom in uncomfortable places. Not just in the back of a Volkswagen.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Now I can't stop thinking of all those man asses in Manassas.


Just don't think about man ass sauce.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well it does appear to be the next logical step.
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Now I can't stop thinking of all those man asses in Manassas.


Underrated album imo

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

talkertopc: So much I've read in cyberpunk stories and games regarding corporations has become real (sometime you have to squint, but not much) so them having their own actual armies (and I do not mean security guards) would not surprise me that much.


"Screamers" (the 1995 Cnd sci-Fi movie)!
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Subby, I've been telling farkers over on the Ukraine tabs that once the Russian Federation breaks up after the war, billionaires like Bezos/ Elon are going to waltz right in there and just buy some of those govts on the cheap.


So it makes sense they have some mercenary* firepower to back them up.

/*I prefer the term 'free companions'
 
