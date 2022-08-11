 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Bizarre footage shows Kim Jong-un's henchmen breaking down in tears as they learn the North Korean dictator became "seriously ill" during the Covid pandemic. Still no one cries for Omarion   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tears of joy?

Or tears of "The next boss is gonna kill us all"?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFG wants to know why he isn't treated that way.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pray for Harambe.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Tears of joy?

Or tears of "The next boss is gonna kill us all"?


Probably tears of "Damn it! We were so close to being rid of this fool..."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But I thought he was a god who can't get sick and doesn't even poop?
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They have to cry...to avoid being sent to a death camp.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: TFG wants to know why he isn't treated that way.


People come to him all the time with tears in their eyes.   I blame the Depends and their failed No Stink barrier.  It just doesn't work if your 236 pounds or more.  Sad.
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
well, I do
 
groppet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well they knew they were being filmed and if not properly upset they would probably get an AA gun execution or disappear. Remember his dads funeral they were acting like a bunch of teenage drama queens.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Tears of joy?

Or tears of "The next boss is gonna kill us all"?


Tears of mandatory performance art.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Tears of joy?

Or tears of "The next boss is gonna kill us all"?


The sister (?) already looks like Dragon Lady who'd have you killed for blinking.   Then, killing someone else for not blinking.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The 'hardened general' looks malnourished, sleep deprived, and hungry.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They always remind me of an overwrought group of anime teenagers.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Tears of joy?

Or tears of "The next boss is gonna kill us all"?


Tears of "You'd better cry or you'll be blown apart by an anti-aircraft gun, assuming we don't feed you to wild animals first."
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i didnt see any crying...wtf
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I can't imagine what it's going be like for North Koreans to be released from that hell and rejoin the rest of the world.

His death won't be enough - you can smell the dynastic response of his sister. The whole thing would have to crumble, fall apart, before they could be led back into the world. I can't imagine what that would be like, and I'm trying to do so.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
These people are brainwashed since birth to believe that only their glorious ruler prevents the demons that inhabit most of the rest of the world from attacking them and their families. So yes, they cry in despair when that leader is threatened.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: The 'hardened general' looks malnourished, sleep deprived, and hungry.


How else does one become hardened, after all?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: These people are brainwashed since birth to believe that only their glorious ruler prevents the demons that inhabit most of the rest of the world from attacking them and their families. So yes, they cry in despair when that leader is threatened.


Imagine what kind of deprogramming it's going to take for North Koreans as a culture to join the world.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wait until he gets monkeypox. You gotta wonder when he took a trip to San Francisco lol!
 
Petroleum Oligarch [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: These people are brainwashed since birth to believe that only their glorious ruler prevents the demons that inhabit most of the rest of the world from attacking them and their families. So yes, they cry in despair when that leader is threatened.


Yeah I don't we get it over in other countries. They're all exposed to brainwashing. Some see through it but some become true believers. There are absolutely people who buy it hook line and sinker.

I dunno which this guy is tho.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He has the same watch as me!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

buserror: jasonvatch: Tears of joy?

Or tears of "The next boss is gonna kill us all"?

Tears of mandatory performance art.


Yup. When Kim Jong-il died NK would arrest people for not crying enough.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Don't be upset, Lil' Kim took care of it back in May, remember?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The5thElement
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I can't imagine what it's going be like for North Koreans to be released from that hell and rejoin the rest of the world.

His death won't be enough - you can smell the dynastic response of his sister. The whole thing would have to crumble, fall apart, before they could be led back into the world. I can't imagine what that would be like, and I'm trying to do so.


She'd have to be even more ruthless than he is. It's a male dominated society. The Generals may not like being given orders by a woman. But then again, feed enough of them into a wood chipper and the rest will fall in line.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Like we've been saying around here, it's a cult.
 
