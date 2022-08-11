 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCVB Boston)   In other news, you can adopt the emu   (wcvb.com) divider line
15
    More: Spiffy, Nevins Farm and Equine Center, MSPCA-Angell, Methuen, Massachusetts, Harriet Nevins, Veterinary hospitals, Parenting, dozens of adults, John Kerry  
•       •       •

251 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 11 Aug 2022 at 8:35 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Hendawg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Doug needs to stop being such a deadbeat
 
The Wack [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's one charismatic Emu, right there
kubrick.htvapps.comView Full Size
 
neritz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I tried that once. He ended up moody and dressed mostly in black.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm relatively sure that this is Stanley from UselessFarm.
 
Minktastic Mink! [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I have room on my plate for both.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just don't get near the cassowary.  Those birds are dicks.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Wack: That's one charismatic Emu, right there
[kubrick.htvapps.com image 660x660]


They tend to choose violence, though 😂

That twitter account is quite entertaining.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is an apex predator. I am not touching one.
 
Frenchtoast Mafia
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A friend of mine from high school days had an emu farm in the family. They make for damn fine burgers.
 
Truthman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hello! Did someone say charismatic?
 
haknudsen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My sister toyed with raising Emus.  Turns out they are assholes, so she gave up after a year.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just don't declare war on them.  You'll lose.  Ask Australia.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've known people that keep emus as pets. A county fair near me someone brings the emus to the animal area and it is like a petting zoo there.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Wack: That's one charismatic Emu, right there
[kubrick.htvapps.com image 660x660]


Brings a smile to everyone's face.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Simpsons King Of The Hill did it.

Cute And Huggable Emu
Youtube 3KV4A_V6ur0
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.