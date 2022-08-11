 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   It's been a crazy season in the Yellowstone Dumbass League™, and going into the stretch the Bison seek to extend their lead   (usatoday.com) divider line
16
    More: Scary, United States, Yellowstone National Park, National Park Service, California Privacy Rights, Ethical Principles, Privacy policy, Fremont County, Idaho, National park  
•       •       •

1060 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2022 at 7:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine the shock of seeing YOUR mom and dad in a USA Today article.  They're such an embarrassment to our last name.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet it was Tuesday.
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the problem we have today. Well meaning people constantly getting in the way of Darwin.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm on team Bison.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mandatory for all "Tourons"
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been to Yellowstone National Park.

It is great.....BUT IT IS NOT DISNEY!!!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not pet the Murder Death Floof.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: I bet it was Tuesday.


syfy.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: skinink: I bet it was Tuesday.

[syfy.com image 480x270]


LOL!
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
About 5 hours north/northwest is the National Bison Range near Arlee, MT.   Even in my car I didn't feel very safe.  Most of the herd was right on/around the road (a one-way unpaved loop) with several calves.  If Mama got angry with me, her horns were right around the same height as my shoulder/face.  No skinny layer of safety glass was stopping that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There's daily traffic jams up and down Hayden Valley caused by tourists stopping their cars right there in the road, getting out and milling about like a bunch of clueless a-holes. And every time, I sit there in my car, clasping my hands and filing some petitionary prayers to the great noodley one up-way-so-high to make today the day a majestic bison gets to help a tourist have some life altering realizations at the end of his pointy horns
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't even like to get close to calm bison. Two fighting males? Faaaark that.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bermuda59: [Fark user image image 850x1071]
Mandatory for all "Tourons"


Updated for a post-covid world.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Also, obligatory.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.