(CNBC)   Merrick Garland to make a statement at 2:30 PM ET - running late apparently. I'm sure it's probably nothing
425
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's anything other than "I have just issued an arrest warrant for Donald J. Trump.  Thank you." it's a waste of a press conference
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aaron Judge is going to the Red Sox?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably the Iranian plot against John Bolton's mustache.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's announcing that Nippy (Saul Goodman's dog) has been found
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I have just issued a search warrant for Trump's Bedminster N.J. property. Thank you."

/more bedlam ensues
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: If it's anything other than "I have just issued an arrest warrant for Donald J. Trump.  Thank you." it's a waste of a press conference


Not necessarily; it'll take the wind out of the sails of those GQP members openly questioning the motives.

Honestly it won't matter either way, but by Garland having a press conference makes the GQPers look stupid.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't actually know, there are so many crimes, which one is it?
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Aaron Judge is going to the Red Sox?


Hey remember when the Sawx signed Trevor Story?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"All the deleted texts were found on a copy of Alex Jone's cellphone in MarLargo."

Damnit, give a fellow a chance on this bingo card.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: If it's anything other than "I have just issued an arrest warrant for Donald J. Trump.  Thank you." it's a waste of a press conference


He's the head of one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the world, there are probably lots of things he could be talking about other than Trump.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: "I have just issued a search warrant for Trump's Bedminster N.J. property. Thank you."

/more bedlam ensues


to exhume Ivana
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An apology to Trump and his resignation is the only thing that will suffice
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There are 18 minutes missing from the surveillance footage we requested."
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: "All the deleted texts were found on a copy of Alex Jone's cellphone in MarLargo."


Whoopsie!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tarothin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
QUICK~ Get to the emergency popcorn stores, we're running low after thius week.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: NewportBarGuy: Aaron Judge is going to the Red Sox?

Hey remember when the Sawx signed Trevor Story?


HEY! He had one good game, ok. Shut up.

How's that Mariner's series going?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*braces herself*
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for the wicked to be punished.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Elvis Pressley...is alive"
 
Tarothin [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBgmTBAKgjk

Have a link to watch~
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Might just be about the field office attack.

I hope not.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"I just saved 10% by switching my insurance to Geico!"
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
25-minute digression-laced monologue about Prey and its place in the broader Predator universe.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The ingredients to KFC's original recipe.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why won't Trump tell us if he's under investigation for violating the Espionage Act?

Did the warrant list 18 USC 793? Yes, or no.
- emptywheel (@emptywheel) August 11, 2022
 
This Is Bold Text [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Cmonnnnnn Half Life 3.....
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

OptionC: Why won't Trump tell us if he's under investigation for violating the Espionage Act?

Did the warrant list 18 USC 793? Yes, or no.
- emptywheel (@emptywheel) August 11, 2022


Republicans demanding to know the truth - kind of don't really want to know the truth.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

shastacola: [Fark user image 560x654]

[c.tenor.com image 220x220] [View Full Size image _x_]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Snape killed Dumbledore."
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Shhhh. Don't tell anyone but ...   they found Hillary's emails
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Wanebo: The ingredients to KFC's original recipe.


shiat ton of salt, a little pepper, flour with a wee bit of breadcrumbs, fry to mushy
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
*GINGERGETTHEPOPCORN.GIF*
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He shows up four minutes late, and announces he has to be at the gym in 26 minutes, walks away.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Wanebo: The ingredients to KFC's original recipe.

shiat ton of salt, a little pepper, flour with a wee bit of breadcrumbs, fry to mushy


Obviously there is a leak at the Justice Department.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They finally found who put the bomp in the bomp bah bomp bah bomp?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He will say:

A valid search warrant was executed at former President Trump's personal residence.  The search was performed  by the FBI with the utmost discretion and professionalism.  Neither President Biden nor anyone else in his administration were advised in advance of the planned search.

The search was disclosed to the public by Mr. Trump.  The search and seized evidence is part of a DoJ criminal investigation and no further information will be provided until the investigation is complete.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"I had chicken for lunch it was pretty good, tender, not over cooked, but could have used more seasoning"
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: He will say:

A valid search warrant was executed at former President Trump's personal residence.  The search was performed  by the FBI with the utmost discretion and professionalism.  Neither President Biden nor anyone else in his administration were advised in advance of the planned search.

The search was disclosed to the public by Mr. Trump.  The search and seized evidence is part of a DoJ criminal investigation and no further information will be provided until the investigation is complete.


Add a bit about violence against fbi offices being prosecuted to the fullest extent etc etc and that's exactly right.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Be sure to drink your Ovaltine"
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So nice he'll do it twice?
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"I want a hard target search of every outhouse, shiathouse, flophouse..."
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm just happy Garland is about to rock the mic. I hope he drops a banger.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They found Jimmy Hoffa. Bank it. Done.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just in case:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm getting a lot of use out of this one - ain't slowin' down now:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/11/politics/mar-a-lago-search-subpoena-latest/index.html

Feds removed documents from Mar-a-Lago in June with grand jury subpoena

So, January, June and August

And yet he says why didn't they just ask?
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It may be nothing, but I'm ready at the zipper just in case.
 
