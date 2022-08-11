 Skip to content
(MSN)   Dozens injured at Legoland roller coaster crash. Hundreds more injured walking barefoot through the resulting debris field   (msn.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Two people were seriously hurt in the incident at a Legoland amusement park in Germany earlier today.
The collision happened after one train slammed the breaks on and another hurtled into it.

But I bet they ran on time.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When I saw the photo, for a split second i I thought the helicopters were made out of yellow bricks.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
For some reason, I thought this would be Legoland in Orlando, Florida.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"OH MY GOD, WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE!"
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The problem might be that I didn't read TFA but the headline both here and there say dozens were injured and the first sentence says two.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mugato: The problem might be that I didn't read TFA but the headline both here and there say dozens were injured and the first sentence says two.


That damn metric to imperial conversion strikes again.
 
assjuice
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Prepositions, how the fark do they work?
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mugato: Two people were seriously hurt in the incident at a Legoland amusement park in Germany earlier today.
The collision happened after one train slammed the breaks on and another hurtled into it.

But I bet they ran on time.


Was Henning Wehn arrested for illegally entering a country? - Would I Lie to You?[HD][EN,RU,ET,IT]
Youtube sr7Ue9K3zN4


Unless it is one of those 'slow' trains.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Article is useless without pictures of said crash.
 
mekkab [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Golf clap, LegoMitter.

Here, for your feet:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The collision happened after one train slammed the breaks on and another hurtled into it.

Maybe if they'd slammed on the brakes?
 
