 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News.com.au)   New satellite images expose Putin's huge lie about what happened at the Russian airbase in Crimea   (news.com.au) divider line
29
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

1652 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2022 at 2:05 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how they have those cute little forts they park the planes in. Makes it easier to pick up all the parts when they explode.
 
Potato Puti
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Isn't it an established fact that Putin lies as he breaths (at a minimum) regarding this war?
 
TK-593
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nice shooting.  They get to pick a prize from the top shelf.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm not sure just how good Ukraine's covert sabotage game is but that was my first thought when I read about this.
 
strongly worded letter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Breaking news: conservatives lie.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's f*cked up.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: I'm not sure just how good Ukraine's covert sabotage game is but that was my first thought when I read about this.


They apparently have a Special Operations group known as "The Shamans", and if it were sabotage it could very well be their handiwork.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Putin lies, anyone who supports him lies and anyone who covers for russia lies. It's just plain fact.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"It's absolutely legitimate for Ukraine to take lethal force, if necessary ... in order to regain not only its territory, but also to push back its invader," Ben Wallace said, reiterating Ukraine's right to target the Russian-held peninsula.

Damn right.
 
fat boy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
imgproxy.pinside.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
On Tuesday, Russia's defence ministry, via the state-run RIA Novosti news agency, said the explosion had been caused by a detonation of aviation ammunition...

I mean, that might technically be accurate.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: Snapper Carr: I'm not sure just how good Ukraine's covert sabotage game is but that was my first thought when I read about this.

They apparently have a Special Operations group known as "The Shamans", and if it were sabotage it could very well be their handiwork.


At this stage, I believe it's the Russians themselves doing this.  Like how our troops in Vietnam did some little jobs to get away from the fighting.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Behind enemy lines.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: Snapper Carr: I'm not sure just how good Ukraine's covert sabotage game is but that was my first thought when I read about this.

They apparently have a Special Operations group known as "The Shamans", and if it were sabotage it could very well be their handiwork.


No, that is not a sabotage attack by ground forces.  It isn't even a drone attack, unless it was a large swarm. That is a large cruise missile strike to take out that may targets all at once.  The early release before the sabotage story was it was a release regarding the use of harpoon missiles.  While ordinarily a anti-ship weapon, they can be used in a land attack role.The only question is range given they are relatively short range missiles with a 120-140km range depending on the model.
 
sleze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: On Tuesday, Russia's defence ministry, via the state-run RIA Novosti news agency, said the explosion had been caused by a detonation of aviation ammunition...

I mean, that might technically be accurate.


Same as when they accurately described the sinking of the Moscova being caused by ammo igniting on the ship.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I count 8 of 11 aircraft destroyed and I'd bet the rest were damaged.  You can't have all those explosions going on around without a few holes in aluminum aircraft skin.

That they had the planes sitting out there tells me they were unaware of what was coming.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: Snapper Carr: I'm not sure just how good Ukraine's covert sabotage game is but that was my first thought when I read about this.

They apparently have a Special Operations group known as "The Shamans", and if it were sabotage it could very well be their handiwork.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Meh, quart of spackling compound will fix that right up.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It is the Movska all over again. Russia denies a successful enemy attack happened, blaming instead the explosions on the incompetence of its own troops.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Six Flags theme park?
 
Herbie555
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A question for those with better backgrounds:

Lets assume, for a brief moment, that an "errant smoke break" really WAS responsible for this.  WHAT, exactly, did the cigarette ignite?

I'm no pilot, but I believe, from various documentaries, that (at least certain grades) of Jet Fuel require much more than a simple flame to ignite, usually with VERY high flash points.  I have a vivid memory of at least one such show in which an SR-71 mechanic stated that you could flick a lit cigar into an open bucket of JP-7 and it would just go "tssss" and extinguish the flame.

Perhaps this is one of those things that the US/NATO does differently than the rest of the world?  Educate me, please.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kbronsito: It is the Movska all over again. Russia denies a successful enemy attack happened, blaming instead the explosions on the incompetence of its own troops.


Great propaganda.  "No, the enemy isn't formidable, we're just so incompetent we're killing ourselves.  Somehow this is a better option".
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: Snapper Carr: I'm not sure just how good Ukraine's covert sabotage game is but that was my first thought when I read about this.

They apparently have a Special Operations group known as "The Shamans", and if it were sabotage it could very well be their handiwork.

[Fark user image 304x297]


You forgot the song.

Wololo Blues [NOW WITH LYRICS!!!]
Youtube 0-_T7E360Zo
 
gunsmack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: "It's absolutely legitimate for Ukraine to take lethal force, if necessary ... in order to regain not only its territory, but also to push back its invader," Ben Wallace said,


Fark user imageView Full Size


Glad he's keeping busy since he retired
 
Petroleum Oligarch [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gunsmack: fiddlehead: "It's absolutely legitimate for Ukraine to take lethal force, if necessary ... in order to regain not only its territory, but also to push back its invader," Ben Wallace said,

[Fark user image image 300x400]

Glad he's keeping busy since he retired


He knows defense.
 
bittermang
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Gosh, you think Putin would do something like that? Just go Infront of the international community and tell lies like that?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TK-593: Nice shooting.  They get to pick a prize from the top shelf.


Hmmm, the stuffed bear or the black light tiger poster?
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NewportBarGuy: I like how they have those cute little forts they park the planes in. Makes it easier to pick up all the parts when they explode.


The word is "revetments" .

They're in revetments to help contain damage from an attack so it doesn't spread plane to plane
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.