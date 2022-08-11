 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Wrong propeller bolts make propeller bolt   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
10
    More: Scary, misinterpretation of an engine manufacturer, result of this accident, Result, Accident, Torque, Safety, engine manufacturer, incorrect bolt length  
•       •       •

548 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2022 at 5:35 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Lock washers are your friend.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
At first I thought that it was a boat propeller....then I clicked on the link.  Jeez!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It was always drilled in that if something bad happens just after takeoff you're best to find a spot straight ahead rather than turn around and head back to the field. That 180° turn just loses you too much altitude if you have no thrust.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's a Schroedinger's Pilot:
Simultaneously Lucky and Unlucky to have it happen but  at least make it down alive.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Losing a bolt'll jolt ya.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So, the right propeller bolts and it was due to improper bolting?
 
genner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Propeller driven plane, suddenly glider!

The propeller lost in the incident has not been found.

I assume it flew off to elope and live its life with a jet engine.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They probably messed up the metric to imperial conversion
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.