(NBC New York)   You can't just put a big ol' 60-ton pool on a roof in NYC, there are codes to abide by   (nbcnewyork.com)
    New York City, heat, photo of an illegal pool, rooftop of a Williamsburg building, Wednesday afternoon, New York City Department of Buildings, 480-square-foot pool  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The building on Flushing Avenue where the pool was found is not equipped to support that kind of weight

Drew's informed me that the headline several months from now in the alternate timeline was expectedly awesome.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

koder: The building on Flushing Avenue where the pool was found is not equipped to support that kind of weight

Drew's informed me that the headline several months from now in the alternate timeline was expectedly awesome.


"Upper-decker leads to Flushing disaster"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Youse can't just go building no pools wittout paying some graft to da boys downtown.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, I thought this was America!
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"The Department of Buildings said the pool had to come down"
Oh, don't worry. It will indeed come down.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dang - and I thought it sucked when I lived in an apartment and the twits upstairs from me thought shower curtains were optional. Took forever to dry the carpet in our bathroom. Also - yes - these apartments had carpet in the bathroom. They was classy.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: koder: The building on Flushing Avenue where the pool was found is not equipped to support that kind of weight

Drew's informed me that the headline several months from now in the alternate timeline was expectedly awesome.

"Upper-decker leads to Flushing disaster"


That's the one.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Annoying hipsters....go back to your dumpster pools
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This isn't 'nam, there are building codes.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What? Of course you can. You can totally do whatever you want, and the laws of physics will just bend to your will.

If we've learned nothing else from the last decade, we've learned that ignoring reality is a great way to run everything and has never ever ended badly. Ever.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Youse can't just go building no pools wittout paying some graft to da boys downtown.


It's a lot of weight. If the building wasn't designed for it then it could cause structural problems. If they just tossed a pool on the roof of an old building without doing it the right way - with structural engineers and etc. - then it is a serious safety issue.

Less "we like graft" and more "we don't want your roof to collapse in on peoples' apartments."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
el_mocoso
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This isn't 'Nam, Smokey, we have rules.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Youse can't just go building no pools wittout paying some graft to da boys downtown.


No, you just put an additional 60 TONS of weight on top of a building that wasn't designed for it.

If you don't have proper drainage, the weight of rain water can crush a buildings roof.

What if that thing sprang a leak? How much water damage is that?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just drain that into the yard
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FTFA: The department said the pool was installed without proper permits or professional construction

LOL, of all the "no shiat" stories I've seen this week, at least, this is the no shiattiest.

Also, I predict this will encourage idiots to put pools on the floors you CAN'T see from above, ie, not the roof.

Then, the next story, soon after, will be "Several killed after illegal pool causes building to collapse."

Because Americans are dummies. Just straightup farking stupid. And instead of calling stupid people stupid, we pretend they're not stupid because apparently we're not supposed to notice or say it out loud. The stupid must be protected. The rest of us can just go fark ourselves, I guess.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Back in 2001, Teamsters piled up tons of dirt and sand in the middle of the floor of the Exposition Center at Navy Pier in Chicago.  This was in preparation for the big Flower and Garden Show (which is pretty nice).

The floor gave way and everything collapsed into the parking garage below.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
what if you specify light weight water?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: fragMasterFlash: Youse can't just go building no pools wittout paying some graft to da boys downtown.

No, you just put an additional 60 TONS of weight on top of a building that wasn't designed for it.

If you don't have proper drainage, the weight of rain water can crush a buildings roof.

What if that thing sprang a leak? How much water damage is that?


But they were having fun! Can you really put a price on fun?

/aside from the gigantic yet cheap-ass pool
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: what if you specify light weight water?


Artisan, free range water. Organic, of course
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, you can.... but only once.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mongbiohazard: fragMasterFlash: Youse can't just go building no pools wittout paying some graft to da boys downtown.

It's a lot of weight. If the building wasn't designed for it then it could cause structural problems. If they just tossed a pool on the roof of an old building without doing it the right way - with structural engineers and etc. - then it is a serious safety issue.

Less "we like graft" and more "we don't want your roof to collapse in on peoples' apartments."


No reason why it can't be both.  Sometimes the stars just align like that
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Airplanes are all good though.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This sounds like a beer commercial:

EXT - NYC Rooftop - Day
The heat is brutal. Two young guys, drinking cans of Coors Light and dressed in tank tops, swim shorts and sunglasses, dripping with sweat, bake on lawn chairs in the summer sun on the roof of their apartment. They are soaking their feet in a pathetically small kiddie pool as they watch a helicopter use a large, hanging basket to delivery water to pools in the posh neighborhood across the river.

The guys look at the helicopter, look at each other, smile, and crack open fresh cans of Coors Light.

Cut to: one guy is waving down the helicopter while the other holds a makeshift sign that says "Coors Light"

The pilot sees the sign, changes course and places the basket of water on the rooftop.

Bikini clad women enter through the rooftop door. The guys hand them Coors Light cans as they head to the new pool.

Cut to: the guys in the pool with the women. They give thumbs up with their Coors Light cans to the helicopter pilot who is enjoying a Coors Light with a woman in the lawn chairs.

Coors Light beer slogan plays.

FADE TO BLACK.

/ this probably was a beer commercial, I can picture it so vividly
 
