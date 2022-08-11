 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   UK police arrest member of The Beatles with a little help from their friends   (aljazeera.com) divider line
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He got by
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He won't Get Back to Turkey anytime soon.
 
steklo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's a Long and Winding Road isn't?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have no sympathy for the Devil.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
known to their captives as the "Beatles" because of their British accents

Whenever I meet someone with a British accent, I ask if they were in The Beatles.  The answer is usually "Yes."
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What terrorism did they commit? They let Yoko on stage to "sing" one of her songs.
 
LesterB
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is there a cell where everyone has short hair called the "Crickets"?

/old jokes ftw
//very very old
///3
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ne'er-do-wells, remember: you can run, you can hide, but you'll never evade Sgt. Pepper and his Lonely Hearts Club Band for long.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He said he wanted a revolution.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Was it a Sting operation?
 
