 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from XTC, James, Echo & The Bunnymen, They Might Be Giants, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #380. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
45
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, KUCI FCC Public Files, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine  
•       •       •

117 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 11 Aug 2022 at 12:30 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Howdy Howdy, Mister Spinner. Here for more again!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*brushes bits of house off*
Hello everyone
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: Howdy Howdy, Mister Spinner. Here for more again!


i think you mean...hear (•_•) ( •_•)>⌐■-■ (⌐■_■)
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dear God
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Present!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size

back atcha
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
ANDizzleWI:

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
c'mon - the next one's obvious. Lets get another classmate up to the board...
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pista: *brushes bits of house off*
Hello everyone


How's it going? I saw the floor progress, I just hope you're not overdoing it!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bohemian Rhapsody | Muppet Music Video | The Muppets
Youtube tgbNymZ7vqY
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: *brushes bits of house off*
Hello everyone

How's it going? I saw the floor progress, I just hope you're not overdoing it!


Didn't lose too much blood today.
The floor was a beast.
But also did 2 truck loads of rubbish & wood that got taken away, so the builders & so on can actually do their thing as soon as they arrive.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hello all!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Staying with a theme...

DANCEY DANCE!!!

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/tgbNymZ7vqY]


When you get a chance, look for Frank Sidebottom's version on YT. It's hysterical
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/tgbNymZ7vqY]

When you get a chance, look for Frank Sidebottom's version on YT. It's hysterical


it is, but it's not really muppet themed so i didn't link it 🤪
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pista: NeoMoxie: Pista: *brushes bits of house off*
Hello everyone

How's it going? I saw the floor progress, I just hope you're not overdoing it!

Didn't lose too much blood today.
The floor was a beast.
But also did 2 truck loads of rubbish & wood that got taken away, so the builders & so on can actually do their thing as soon as they arrive.


Woohoo! Progress! When you're done there I have some patching and painting to do... The commute might be a bit much, but LA is nice in the fall!
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That reminds me, did anybody get a chance to see EXTC when they toured a couple of months ago?  I had a ticket to their show but ended up having a conflict, so I was kind of bummed.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Great sound on that guitar.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: That reminds me, did anybody get a chance to see EXTC when they toured a couple of months ago?  I had a ticket to their show but ended up having a conflict, so I was kind of bummed.


kinda bummed that you missed that other thing whatever it was???
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Early boogie time
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: That reminds me, did anybody get a chance to see EXTC when they toured a couple of months ago?  I had a ticket to their show but ended up having a conflict, so I was kind of bummed.


XTC is touring? Is Andy Partridge OK to appear in public now? If so, good for him!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

perigee: Great sound on that guitar.


It's funning excellent innit?
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pista: NeoMoxie: Pista: *brushes bits of house off*
Hello everyone

How's it going? I saw the floor progress, I just hope you're not overdoing it!

Didn't lose too much blood today.
The floor was a beast.
But also did 2 truck loads of rubbish & wood that got taken away, so the builders & so on can actually do their thing as soon as they arrive.


I do not miss doing that stuff, well, maybe bits of it. But definitely not the shifting smashed up tile/concrete bits. I'll think of you while taking up some tiles this weekend.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Last show actually tuned in from West L.A. for me today.


/Not changing the accidental u/n tho
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Pista: NeoMoxie: Pista: *brushes bits of house off*
Hello everyone

How's it going? I saw the floor progress, I just hope you're not overdoing it!

Didn't lose too much blood today.
The floor was a beast.
But also did 2 truck loads of rubbish & wood that got taken away, so the builders & so on can actually do their thing as soon as they arrive.

I do not miss doing that stuff, well, maybe bits of it. But definitely not the shifting smashed up tile/concrete bits. I'll think of you while taking up some tiles this weekend.


I have My Dream Home on mute while the show's on & they make it look so easy. I hate them.
& they always make the garden into a golf course in the artistic renders
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nesher: CarnySaur: That reminds me, did anybody get a chance to see EXTC when they toured a couple of months ago?  I had a ticket to their show but ended up having a conflict, so I was kind of bummed.

XTC is touring? Is Andy Partridge OK to appear in public now? If so, good for him!


They're a group playing XTC's music with Terry Chambers on drums (not sure if I'm being made fun of or people really don't know).
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Excellent "deep cut".
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Nesher: CarnySaur: That reminds me, did anybody get a chance to see EXTC when they toured a couple of months ago?  I had a ticket to their show but ended up having a conflict, so I was kind of bummed.

XTC is touring? Is Andy Partridge OK to appear in public now? If so, good for him!

They're a group playing XTC's music with Terry Chambers on drums (not sure if I'm being made fun of or people really don't know).


I really didn't know.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I just don't get why they have a sold out 12" up for sale and not the digital files on bandcamp
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I have no idea what Partridge is up to anymore; he was doing the "Fuzzy Warbles" thing for a while, disappeared, wrote that song for The Monkees, and that was the last of him I'd heard of.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
... and ANOTHER band that makes my life happier, that SCNW turned me on to.
Thank you, again!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nesher: CarnySaur: Nesher: CarnySaur: That reminds me, did anybody get a chance to see EXTC when they toured a couple of months ago?  I had a ticket to their show but ended up having a conflict, so I was kind of bummed.

XTC is touring? Is Andy Partridge OK to appear in public now? If so, good for him!

They're a group playing XTC's music with Terry Chambers on drums (not sure if I'm being made fun of or people really don't know).

I really didn't know.


Me neither.
I hadn't even seen it in the press
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nesher: ... and ANOTHER band that makes my life happier, that SCNW turned me on to.
Thank you, again!


😎🙏🏻😎🙏🏻
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nesher: CarnySaur: Nesher: CarnySaur: That reminds me, did anybody get a chance to see EXTC when they toured a couple of months ago?  I had a ticket to their show but ended up having a conflict, so I was kind of bummed.

XTC is touring? Is Andy Partridge OK to appear in public now? If so, good for him!

They're a group playing XTC's music with Terry Chambers on drums (not sure if I'm being made fun of or people really don't know).

I really didn't know.


Yeah, Andy is never playing live again, sadly
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.