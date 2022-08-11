 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Taliban: "Good news, women of Afghanistan. You're not fired, you're just not allowed to work or be paid"   (aljazeera.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they're going to be paid in exposure?

/ not really exposure - burkas
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
remember Malala Yousafzai?

Pakistani girl shot by the Taliban aged 15, on her way home from an exam.  Retaliation for supporting education for girls, inspired by her father- an education activist & humanitarian.

critically injured, but she was transferred to a hospital in the uk, and she survived.

she's now a human rights advocate and won the Nobel peace prize in 2014.

after the shooting, the Taliban wrote to her, to explain why they tried to kill her.
...
don't you think that's mad?
what on earth did they think that would achieve?  and why would they bother?... they're perhaps the most internationally reviled terrorist organisation, and clearly don't care what people think about them.

I've just always thought that was weird, and struggled to parse it... yanno?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they fixed the glitch.
 
trekkiecougar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is anyone here on Fark an expert on islam? Where the FARK in the qu'ran does it say that women cannot be allowed to contribute to society, to work and attend school, to fulfill their full potential?! Afghanistan will always be a back assward country when more than half of their population cannot contribute! What are those pencil-dicked cave males so afraid of, are they scared that women will prove themselves totally capable just like them?!!!!
 
Ethertap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mobsters work hard to get their no show jobs and the Taliban is just handing them out to any woman who happened to work.

What is the world coming to when Afghan women have it easier than Jersey crooks?

*Editors note* Afghan women do not actually have it easier than Jersey mobsters, except for maybe Vinny "Crooked" Scarmaglione, who thanks to a rare genetic disorder, has both legs shorter than the other.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: remember Malala Yousafzai?

Pakistani girl shot by the Taliban aged 15, on her way home from an exam.  Retaliation for supporting education for girls, inspired by her father- an education activist & humanitarian. [...]
after the shooting, the Taliban wrote to her, to explain why they tried to kill her.
...
don't you think that's mad?
what on earth did they think that would achieve?  and why would they bother?... they're perhaps the most internationally reviled terrorist organisation, and clearly don't care what people think about them.

I've just always thought that was weird, and struggled to parse it... yanno?


Well, I'd assume like any religious extremist decision, they not only need to convince the authority figures (in this case, men) about the righteousness of their cause, but they also have to dupe a few of the underclass into going along with it.

Anyway, I'm sorry, I didn't mean to prattle on about unrelated affairs. I know that abortion rights in the US was not the topic.
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GQP seen masturbating furiously.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trekkiecougar: Is anyone here on Fark an expert on islam? Where the FARK in the qu'ran does it say that women cannot be allowed to contribute to society, to work and attend school, to fulfill their full potential?! Afghanistan will always be a back assward country when more than half of their population cannot contribute! What are those pencil-dicked cave males so afraid of, are they scared that women will prove themselves totally capable just like them?!!!!


That doesn't matter.  In every religion, "scholars" or "elders" just need to say that they've "studied the scripture" and then they apply some cultural mores to it and therefore the religion says so.  The Mormons make this blatantly obvious owing to their top down, corporate structure.  Every X years the Mormon elders study the scriptures and determine that now it says black people actually do have souls, or that polygamy actually is wrong, or that gays shouldn't be shunned.

Absolutely nothing changes in the Book of Mormon or the Bible.  They just changed the interpretation to what was socially popular or acceptable.

What the Quaran says isn't really important.  That's just used to justify the cultural mores through inductive reasoning after the decision has already been made.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking forward to an Afghan soccer game with a half time show where they bury a woman up to her neck and everyone throws stones at her.

Cause she had luggage with little wheels and technically, that's driving (Andy Richter Controls the Universe)
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would like to spit in the face of a Taliban leader. Right in his farking face.  All over his turban.  Then laugh at him, and punch him in the balls.  Then put it on the internet.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: remember Malala Yousafzai?

Pakistani girl shot by the Taliban aged 15, on her way home from an exam.  Retaliation for supporting education for girls, inspired by her father- an education activist & humanitarian.

critically injured, but she was transferred to a hospital in the uk, and she survived.

she's now a human rights advocate and won the Nobel peace prize in 2014.

after the shooting, the Taliban wrote to her, to explain why they tried to kill her.
...
don't you think that's mad?
what on earth did they think that would achieve?  and why would they bother?... they're perhaps the most internationally reviled terrorist organisation, and clearly don't care what people think about them.

I've just always thought that was weird, and struggled to parse it... yanno?


Religion is about control. Educated women and girls are more likely to speak out against abuse they experience. Keeping them uneducated, at home and with little opportunities is how they exercise that control

It's a story as old as time
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2,448 U.S. lives wasted and 25,000+ injured after all those years and the country is right back to where it was. Not sure if should cry or laugh over the absurdity of it all.
 
alienated
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
War crimes are bad , okay? But if the prison that held the captured taliban that pompous ass pompeo had released due to dolt **45's " peace settlement" was mistakenly droned into ruble prior to them being released.... I would not have cared about those 5000+ deaths, at all.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

trekkiecougar: Is anyone here on Fark an expert on islam? Where the FARK in the qu'ran does it say that women cannot be allowed to contribute to society, to work and attend school, to fulfill their full potential?! Afghanistan will always be a back assward country when more than half of their population cannot contribute! What are those pencil-dicked cave males so afraid of, are they scared that women will prove themselves totally capable just like them?!!!!


This is more cultural than religious.  Islam did move into the area, but this stuff you're seeing predates Islam in this region.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Now, a funny thing happens when you compare the taliban's edicts to the modern GOP platform....
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

trekkiecougar: Is anyone here on Fark an expert on islam? Where the FARK in the qu'ran does it say that women cannot be allowed to contribute to society, to work and attend school, to fulfill their full potential?! Afghanistan will always be a back assward country when more than half of their population cannot contribute! What are those pencil-dicked cave males so afraid of, are they scared that women will prove themselves totally capable just like them?!!!!


well it doesn't say that anywhere of course.

but even if there's a line that could be bruteforce manipulated to kiiiinda say it...
almost all religions have as their central doctrine... don't be an asshole.  kindness to the least of you is kindness to me.  and so on.
for any genuinely pious person, that would be your guiding principle, and anything a bit woolly would be interpreted through that lens.

so regardless of what doctrine could be interpreted to say, anybody espousing, for example, violence with religious justification... is full of shiat.

and they can't see that the second they do that, they've lost all credibility.

it's like online trolls... insisting they be taken in good faith, while doing all the things only trolls do, and none of the things actual real good faith posters do
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Now, a funny thing happens when you compare the taliban's edicts to the modern GOP platform....


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: I would like to spit in the face of a Taliban leader. Right in his farking face.  All over his turban.  Then laugh at him, and punch him in the balls.  Then put it on the internet.


I recommend getting medical help for yourself, immediately.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We should tell these ladies about that Chik-fil-A that was looking for "volunteers".
 
slantsix
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Religion is about control. Educated women and girls are more likely to speak out against abuse they experience. Keeping them uneducated, at home and with little opportunities is how they exercise that control

It's a story as old as time


It's the same reason there's paintings in old religious buildings. The scenes depicted were described to the painter, by the clergy, through their own interpretation.

You may think "Ok great, illiterate people can now follow along!" But all along they could have taught people to read, but they didn't, because by keeping everyone illiterate, they had no way of fact checking, which was entirely the point.

A tale as old as time, indeed.
 
