 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WLWT)   You're mad at the FBI. Ok. But attacking their field office might not be the brilliant plan you think it is   (wlwt.com) divider line
274
    More: News, Federal Bureau of Investigation, CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio, Columbus, Ohio, OHIO STATE PATROL, CLINTON COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCIES, FBI BUILDING, STATE ROUTE  
•       •       •

5297 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 11 Aug 2022 at 11:49 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



274 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that didn't take long.  Thanks, Trump.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red Rider - Lunatic Fringe
Youtube sTFVMMCwsss


Feels like a good time to put this song back into heavy rotation.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: Well, that didn't take long.  Thanks, Trump.


Actually surprised it took this long.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: [media2.giphy.com image 500x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because if he shoots at a few FBI agents, the FBI and DOJ will back down and let King Donnie go about his business.

Hell, it worked for Cliven Bundy.
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some Grand Theft Auto level plotting right there.

"LOL, yo, save the game and drive to the police station, I wanna try something"
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: Because if he shoots at a few FBI agents, the FBI and DOJ will back down and let King Donnie go about his business.

Hell, it worked for Cliven Bundy.


OMFG Fark Cliven Bundy. Goddam grazing thief is what he is.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope Vantablack Brandon shows up and has the GOP labeled a terrorist organization.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, it's not like the FBI remembers Oklahoma City, right?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's just there to play to some ghosts in baseball...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I hope Vantablack Brandon shows up and has the GOP labeled a terrorist organization.


Someone's civil war.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh wow, that's so weird and totally random that some lunatic decided to launch an attack on an FBI field office. I hope news agencies all over America are trying to whiteboard the connections on what might have prompted him to do that.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, please continue, Trumpers. Attack all the FBI offices you can find, we need to reduce the Republican voting population.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure it's corny, but he heard that they had planted something in that field.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: Because if he shoots at a few FBI agents, the FBI and DOJ will back down and let King Donnie go about his business.

Hell, it worked for Cliven Bundy.


And that emboldened the MAGAts and that is a big reason why we are where we are right now.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Mad Scientist: Well, that didn't take long.  Thanks, Trump.

Actually surprised it took this long.


This long? Right wing violence and terrorism is a constant drumbeat in America.

Abortion clinics and doctors get attacked, left-wing politicians are threatened or attacked by armed people, left-wing protestors get attacked, minorities & schools & other public places get mass murders committed by right wing "lone wolves" on the regular...

It didn't "take this long" - it's America's default state.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


let me guess this was the suspect, as a child.
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoever isn't surprised, raise your hand.

/and get ready for your weeaboo.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another false flag operation by Pelosi and her brigade of Antifa socialists.  You'll be able to tell it was an expertly conducted inside job when the identity of those involved turn out to have absolutely no connection to Antifa.
 
Maud Dib [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nakmuay: [Fark user image image 617x404]


F*cked around and found out.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
wetrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok boomer
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bunyip: Oh wow, that's so weird and totally random that some lunatic decided to launch an attack on an FBI field office. I hope news agencies all over America are trying to whiteboard the connections on what might have prompted him to do that.


I'm sure it will get back to the following:

BLM
Auntie Iffa
SOROS!!!


end list
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woah woah woah. Let's not jump to conclusions here people. How do we know this isn't an antifa member plotting to harm the one FBI agent with the true evidence of Hunter Biden's crimes and Trumps innocence. And besides, it's not a big deal shooting at the FBI offices unless it's antifa, then it is a big deal, so it is unless it isn't. [end RW taking point]
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazed Trumper
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...reports say [he's] now firing at police from a corn field."

OK - it now makes sense.
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s.hdnux.comView Full Size
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, come on. The suspect fled to CLINTON County? Damn, the writers for this season are just mailing it in.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bunyip: Oh wow, that's so weird and totally random that some lunatic decided to launch an attack on an FBI field office. I hope news agencies all over America are trying to whiteboard the connections on what might have prompted him to do that.


Video games. Sniper Elite 5 just came out, after all - clearly, it's the insidious warping that only video games can cause.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BenSaw2: "...reports say [he's] now firing at police from a corn field."

OK - it now makes sense.


"Cob Nob," indeed.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: [s.hdnux.com image 850x543]


When they tell you who they are, believe them.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bunyip: Oh wow, that's so weird and totally random that some lunatic decided to launch an attack on an FBI field office. I hope news agencies all over America are trying to whiteboard the connections on what might have prompted him to do that.


They're too busy hyperventilating over Trump facing a consequence, rather than last week when they were hyperventilating over Trump facing no consequences at all.
 
Min5trel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By all means, proceed...
 
Elliot8654 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: [i.kym-cdn.com image 746x607]


https://www.azcentral.com/story/opinion/op-ed/laurieroberts/2021/10/27/when-do-we-get-use-guns-tpusa-owns-and-others-too/8570812002/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nakmuay: [Fark user image 617x404]


Smile for the camera *click* *click*
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nakmuay: [Fark user image 617x404]


Make Assholes Get Ambulances
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AnTiFa FaLsE fLaG sTuDy It OuT
 
Ostman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: Well, that didn't take long.  Thanks, Trump. decades-long billionaire-funded propaganda campaign


FTFY.
This has been a long time in the works. Trump isn't an originator, just the latest pus-filed symptom.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ostman: Mad Scientist: Well, that didn't take long.  Thanks, Trump. decades-long billionaire-funded propaganda campaign

FTFY.
This has been a long time in the works. Trump isn't an originator, just the latest pus-filed symptom.


Yep. FreedomWorks has a lot for which to answer.
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Mad Scientist: Well, that didn't take long.  Thanks, Trump.

Actually surprised it took this long.


Was he wearing a back the blue shirt?
Now he has four stars, better just die and respawn.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republican = Traitor
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just a reminder. FBI agents can shoot your ass if they think your a threat. they have even looser engagement rules compared to local LEOs

Or at least they used to.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a channel with call letters spelling out WLWT (W Lol Wut) the newscast is simply lacking.

Can we at least get Yakety Sax played over these MAGA chases?
 
Displayed 50 of 274 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.