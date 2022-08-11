 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Armed man robs bank. Wait, make that 'armed man holds bankers hostage to demand money.' Wait, make that 'Armed man holds bankers hostage in attempt to withdraw his own savings and they still won't let him'   (aljazeera.com) divider line
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Not with that attitude
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sad situation handled in the worst possible way.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Sad situation handled in the worst possible way.


He got more than the vast majority have been able to. Who handled this wrong?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Gimme my money, so I can leave Pottersville!"
 
maudibjr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well that's it, I'm not banking in Lebanon
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He will go to prison for holding people hostage while the bank goes unpunished for holding his money hostage.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: TheCableGuy: Sad situation handled in the worst possible way.

He got more than the vast majority have been able to. Who handled this wrong?


FTFA: "He did not receive any of the money, according to a lawyer who took part in the negotiations."

If you thought he was pissed off before ...
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Comedy Company - 'Colin Carpenter'...(1 of 3)
Youtube ylnHNt7EX7o
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
hlehmann
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Attica! Attica!
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If only he had put it someplace safe, like in crypto
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Expect this to be repeated in China.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Spongebob and Patrick rob a bank
Youtube _84gBlRZwO0
 
khatores
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bayoukitty: ThieveryCorp: TheCableGuy: Sad situation handled in the worst possible way.

He got more than the vast majority have been able to. Who handled this wrong?

FTFA: "He did not receive any of the money, according to a lawyer who took part in the negotiations."

If you thought he was pissed off before ...


He found out that money is only as valuable as the economy it's circulating in. In a non-diversified, unstable economy like that which has little effect on the rest of the world, your best bet is to keep a substantial portion of your money either overseas or in some tangible form such as metal. You'll still be able to exchange or barter coins, bullion, jewelry or other assets afterwards outside of Lebanon. Having some Euros or Dollars wouldn't hurt either.

People try to relate this to the US economy, and make it a selling point for Americans buying gold. This is not actually a similar situation; because the US tends to be a prime mover on many things in the world and also the originator of many services, a collapse in the US economy severe enough to make the dollar completely worthless would essentially mean that most services and society as a whole had gone off the rails. The world as a whole would be having serious economic problems. Gold, whether in metal form or ETFs, wouldn't actually be valuable because it can't be eaten. There are very few people who have experience transacting in gold and thus it would not be a popular medium of exchange.

People who really want to prepare for doomsday banking should invest in medical supplies, toilet paper (apparently this is quite popular), chocolate, cigarettes, Everclear and various types of alcohol.

More valuable metals to invest in would be copper, aluminum and steel, but drawn into wire or in other shapes which make them actually potentially useful.

Alcohol is actually a great investment because the higher the proof, the longer it keeps, and the more it can be diluted. It's difficult to make high quality booze and alcoholics will always need it; besides, as things become more dire, more people will start to drink harder and the supply will decrease since high-quality liquor requires certain specific crops and long periods of time at specific temperatures and humidity.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So he's not an Everyman Hero that we're all going to applaud?  Huh.  Who'd'a thunk it?

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If a gunman is threatening to light themselves on fire you hand them a book of matches.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ThieveryCorp: TheCableGuy: Sad situation handled in the worst possible way.

He got more than the vast majority have been able to. Who handled this wrong?


The bank I'd say.

Every time someone succeeds in doing this, the more likely other people are going to copy the idea.
 
