 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCVB Boston)   PTown: Oh crap   (wcvb.com) divider line
25
    More: Scary, Restaurant, sewer emergency Thursday, Commercial Street, part of the town, Toilet, further public health emergency, Septic tank, Flow to HDL  
•       •       •

1495 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2022 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sewer emergency...sorry about that. Taco bell strikes again.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always bad news in PTown when the place you do #2 closes up.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Craptain Jack's Wharf
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like the sea level is rising.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The P stands for Poo.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

exqqqme: [y.yarn.co image 400x170] [View Full Size image _x_]


That guy on the far right looks like Brian Fantana. Paul Rudd is officially a vampire.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone's playing real life Cities Skylines?

When City Planning in Cities Skylines Erupts A Volcano Full Of Poop
Youtube dFGglXjZ4vc
 
db2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
PeeTown
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
PP Town
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Color choice to show the affected area is on point

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Twas my finest BM EVAR, folks!
*beams with pride*
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Close enough. 

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"When P-Town Turns Brown" was a choose your own adventure book I wrote when I was eleven.

/had a sh*tty ending
 
Trocadero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: Close enough. 

[external-preview.redd.it image 600x315]


If only it were the bottom of the second...
 
darch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Mrs. Darch just got back from vacation there. Glad we missed this. What we did NOT miss was the heat. Even the beaches were unbearable.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
darch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Mrs. Darch AND I" was what I meant.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

darch: "Mrs. Darch AND I" was what I meant.


That's what we all meant
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Color choice to show the affected area is on point

[Fark user image 425x270]


I figured that was a satellite view.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's the vacuum system.  That sucks.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: It's the vacuum system.  That sucks.


Looks like it went from "suck" to "blow".
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
so its not just a clever name
Youtube xvQc10xlMys
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.