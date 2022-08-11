 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Magnets. How the fark do they ... Wait. You can fish with them?   (npr.org) divider line
46
    More: Interesting, Magnet, Rare earth element, Rare-earth magnet, Magnetism, things magnet fishers, rare-earth element, China's stranglehold, Magnetic field  
•       •       •

1380 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2022 at 10:15 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're great for catching steelhead trout.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tried it once - All I caught was a Juggalo
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always a great way to get a new pistol. In Europe you might even find a bomb.  They've not the best eating but they look good on the trophy wall and the cops might have given up looking for the gun.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course, being a story in America, its gotta have a wall of guns to show off.  This time its a wall of improperly disposed of and probably used in a crime guns
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20fd661yccar325znz1e9bdl-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size

Well sure!
 
clawsoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure 99.99% of the population couldn't explain how magnets work, and most of the other 0.01% would say something about spinning electrons that they don't actually understand, so I admire ICP for their honesty.

/back to fish
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Tried it once - All I caught was a Juggalo


I actually tried it once, too, with a magnet I bought through Johnson Scientific (one of those heavy neodynium (sp?) magnets). Never found anything, though.

In any  ase, the magnet was insanely strong.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Meatsim1: Of course, being a story in America, its gotta have a wall of guns to show off.  This time its a wall of improperly disposed of and probably used in a crime guns


Whatever Buzz Killington, it looks cool.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Meatsim1: Of course, being a story in America, its gotta have a wall of guns to show off.  This time its a wall of improperly disposed of and probably used in a crime guns


It's a guarantee they're used in crime.  People adore guns more than life itself.  They don't throw them in the lake unless they must.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, how DO they work?
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: HighlanderRPI: Tried it once - All I caught was a Juggalo

I actually tried it once, too, with a magnet I bought through Johnson Scientific (one of those heavy neodynium (sp?) magnets). Never found anything, though.

In any  ase, the magnet was insanely strong.


Oops, I think it was actually via Edmunds Scientifics which isn't the same these days like it used to be, sadly.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: They're great for catching steelhead trout.


And hammerhead sharks.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BFletch651: Yeah, how DO they work?


MAGNETS: How Do They Work?
Youtube hFAOXdXZ5TM
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I started watching some magnet fishing vids on youtube when Covid started, but never felt compelled to do it myself as there's likely nothing interesting around here, and I didn't want to deal with the trash I'd end up collecting.  The people who do magnet fishing vids on youtube, however, are really, really annoying and I stopped watching and honestly forgot about it until seeing this.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you already have a magnet, then why do you need any more than that?

DRTFA because I don't want to...but is this the actual complaint or that NEW morons with too much time on their hands can't join their friends to play because they can't get a magnet?

Sharing is caring, people!
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: people who do magnet fishing vids on youtube, however, are really, really annoying and I stopped watching and honestly forgot about it until seeing this.


FTFY.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found a place you can buy fishing magnets here!
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brother caught a mountain bike.  Don't know what size magnet he used, and we've never gotten around to cleaning it, but it's still there leaning against his deck supports.  Of course, he knew it was down there before "fishing" as several years back it was a fun thing for kids to chuck their bikes off the boat dock.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My gf got me one for xmas a couple years ago.  1200 lbs-pull.   It comes in a plastic piece of luggage where it sits in a foam cut-out.  I'm frankly afraid of that thing, I keep it in the corner of the cellar away from anything metal.  It has some serious warning language in the one-page user-guide about losing digits or worse.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did it when a big old marina closed nearby. Went up and down both sides of every dock. Found a lot of useless blobs of rusted junk.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.npr.orgView Full Size

This type of fishing only happens in the US.  Other countries don't have waterways filled with guns.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: [media.npr.org image 850x637]
This type of fishing only happens in the US.  Other countries don't have waterways filled with guns.


France has waterways filled with unexploded bombs. It's illegal to magnet fish there.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: [media.npr.org image 850x637]
This type of fishing only happens in the US.  Other countries don't have waterways filled with guns.


Yeah, totally. farking Americans, amirite?

https://www.itv.com/news/london/2022-08-08/huge-weapons-cache-including-submachine-gun-found-in-river-by-shocked-family

https://www.newsweek.com/nazi-era-sub-machine-gun-found-river-magnet-fishers-1636969

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/4391373/father-son-find-cache-20-guns/
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently the article by NPR, was written by people who have never traveled outside of a major
city to "flyover country".  We've been doing that for decades out here.  ;)
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just do it with an electromagnet?

Has the additional bonus of you being able to turn it on/off (unlike subby's mom who is turned on all the time)
 
Blathering Idjut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: [media.npr.org image 850x637]
This type of fishing only happens in the US.  Other countries don't have waterways filled with guns.


There is something farked up about a wall covered in guns people probably threw into the water because they did something awful with them.  Wouldn't law enforcement want to take a look at them?
 
hi13760
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smed7: My gf got me one for xmas a couple years ago.  1200 lbs-pull.   It comes in a plastic piece of luggage where it sits in a foam cut-out.  I'm frankly afraid of that thing, I keep it in the corner of the cellar away from anything metal.  It has some serious warning language in the one-page user-guide about losing digits or worse.


I had one get NEAR a box of drywall screws. That was painful pulling them apart.


Sidenote: Don't buy them from places like amazon. They mislead people about their true strength.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smed7: My gf got me one for xmas a couple years ago.  1200 lbs-pull.   It comes in a plastic piece of luggage where it sits in a foam cut-out.  I'm frankly afraid of that thing, I keep it in the corner of the cellar away from anything metal.  It has some serious warning language in the one-page user-guide about losing digits or worse.


Ha! My wife got me what sounds like the exact same kit at the beginning of the pandemic. We tried it a couple of times but there aren't really any busy waterways or canals around here that might have anything interesting in them.

Best videos I've seen were of some guy working the canals in Amsterdam while all the boat traffic was shut down for Covid. He was pulling out rusty bikes and scooters for days.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This magnet works perfectly to spot morons
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some reason, TicTok (shut up) keeps showing me magnet fishing videos (as well as metal detecting), and these people get way too excited about rusty crap they pull up. WOW! A LICENCE PLATE!
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: They're great for catching steelhead trout.


Done in one, folks.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Blathering Idjut: Wouldn't law enforcement want to take a look at them?


They do, and they've found some guns that were used in crimes. In the case of these I assume they checked and aren't linked to anything (reported stolen) or are so rusted they're useless for a match. Ballistics matching is also a touchy science under the best conditions. A barrel sitting in water rusting as long as those guns ain't gonna be useful.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
just some of the things magnet fishers have retrieved around the U.S. since the hobby spiked in popularity following the advent of the coronavirus pandemic.


Who invented the coronavirus pandemic?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

smed7: losing digits or worse.


I can think of only one thing worse. I'm sure there is someone somewhere who had that happen.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Meh, I just use scuba gear and wrap my metal detector in a big plastic baggie.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Only with a mono pole though...
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: just some of the things magnet fishers have retrieved around the U.S. since the hobby spiked in popularity following the advent of the coronavirus pandemic.


Who invented the coronavirus pandemic?


"advent" isn't the same as "invent."
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: MelGoesOnTour: HighlanderRPI: Tried it once - All I caught was a Juggalo

I actually tried it once, too, with a magnet I bought through Johnson Scientific (one of those heavy neodynium (sp?) magnets). Never found anything, though.

In any  ase, the magnet was insanely strong.

Oops, I think it was actually via Edmunds Scientifics which isn't the same these days like it used to be, sadly.


I remember as a kid my weird uncle brought me to their retail store in I think it was New Jersey. It was the greatest place ever.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The article was largely about China's anticipated grip on the raw material market for magnets and the like without offering much background as to why.

https://www.thecentersquare.com/minnesota/biden-bashed-for-action-that-could-ban-minnesota-mining-project/article_34327f22-333b-11ec-ab13-83dcfce2a64f.amp.html
 
groverpm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Always a great way to get a new pistol. In Europe you might even find a bomb.  They've not the best eating but they look good on the trophy wall and the cops might have given up looking for the gun.


Magnet fisher pulls more hand grenades, firearms from Amsterdam canal

/last week
//found a body the week before
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Blathering Idjut: Wouldn't law enforcement want to take a look at them?

They do, and they've found some guns that were used in crimes. In the case of these I assume they checked and aren't linked to anything (reported stolen) or are so rusted they're useless for a match. Ballistics matching is also a touchy science under the best conditions. A barrel sitting in water rusting as long as those guns ain't gonna be useful.


That's pretty cool.  They should be able to pull ID numbers off the newer, less rusted handguns just to match with the listed owner and possibly match it to a suspect.  But yeah, no ballistics.
 
patrick767
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, thanks for getting the garbage out of the waterways, I guess.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Incog_Neeto: just some of the things magnet fishers have retrieved around the U.S. since the hobby spiked in popularity following the advent of the coronavirus pandemic.


Who invented the coronavirus pandemic?

"advent" isn't the same as "invent."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: [media.npr.org image 850x637]
This type of fishing only happens in the US.  Other countries don't have waterways filled with guns.


I would guess that all those pistols were used for nefarious purposes.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.