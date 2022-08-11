 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Better get a new batch of "I Did That" stickers ready, folks. Gas prices have dropped below $4 a gallon. Who's going SUV shopping?   (npr.org) divider line
55
    More: Spiffy, Petroleum, Peak oil, gasoline prices, Russia's invasion, national average price of regular gas, Oil refinery, OPEC, record high  
•       •       •

229 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2022 at 11:20 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Trump!

What? The media never gives Biden any credit for anything.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
ROAD TRIPS BACK ON THE MENU FAMS!
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Saw regular for $3.15 at a Sam's near Chattanooga on a road trip from central VA to LA (Lower Alabama).
 
Flogirl
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Brandon did that!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But will it stay that way for long?
 
steklo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm gonna get me a Canyonaro.

Springfield, here I come!
 
Creoena
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Still $4.39 here.  They've actually gone up lately.  Was $4.33 most places last week.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Flogirl: Brandon did that!


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Been under $4.00/gal where I'm at in NM for at least a couple weeks now. Last I checked a couple days ago, was at $3.09/gal, which got me all happy, till I remembered that several months ago I was unhappy when gas went over $2.10/gal
 
scanman61
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Creoena: Still $4.39 here.  They've actually gone up lately.  Was $4.33 most places last week.


Paid $3.36 yesterday
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Biden replaced gasoline with children's blood!  The new octane rating is the percent of eight year-olds used!"
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: But will it stay that way for long?


Of course not. Volatility is standard in that market now. As had been forecast for years.

Planning on increasing usage now is like planning on getting diabetes because insulin dropped in price*

/* lol, like that'll happen
 
doomjesse
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've already switched to heating my home with the exhaust...

//Oh sure. "It's texas in the summer", they said. But Patriotism requires a sacrifice....
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Now I can afford a bunch of new Biden flags and hats for the upcoming boat parade!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You joke subby but people actually do that.

I remember seeing a news story when gas prices went down that showed a young family using the low gas prices as an excuse to buy a new SUV and I thought "do they really think gas prices are going to be this low forever"?
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Saw regular for $3.15 at a Sam's near Chattanooga on a road trip from central VA to LA (Lower Alabama).


We have 5 farking refineries right here in town, and our farking gas is STILL $4.59/gallon at the average affordable spot, higher in others.

Costco is going lower, but they're still above $4 here.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It doesn't cost you $4/gal to put gas in your car if you don't put gas in your car (or bicycle). Diversify, people.
Yes, I understand that it isn't only gas that went up, but having options helps to keep demand:supply from spiking

Furthermore, $4/gal gas in a 40mpg car is the same as $2/gal gas in a 20mpg car. So you could offset a doubling of gas prices with a car that gets mileage twice as good.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: I'm gonna get me a Canyonaro.

Springfield, here I come!


"...unexplained fires are a matter for the courts!"
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: But will it stay that way for long?


Probably til next summer. Gas prices spike every summer. It's shameless profiteering. This time the spike was just bigger because they could slap some bs like "9% inflation made the price double!" on their greed as flimsy cover
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Filled up at 4.19 in downstate NY last night. That was the best I found local to me.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Diesel is still almost $6/gal. on the West Coast and that drives fresh food prices.
 
steklo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: "...unexplained fires are a matter for the courts!"


I love parody commercials. SNL has had some good ones, but Canyonaro by the Simpsons is right up there.

The song is perfect. I have it on rotation on my Ipod.

Friends get a kick out of it when they hear it.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Probably til next summer. Gas prices spike every summer. It's shameless profiteering. This time the spike was just bigger because they could slap some bs like "9% inflation made the price double!" on their greed as flimsy cover


You do realize the gas prices are still much higher than they were a year ago. So, regardless of the cause, it can't only be an annual cyclical increase.

For instance, I looked here to see some numbers: https://gasprices.aaa.com/
 
wingnut396
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The president had nothing to do with the prices going up and had nothing to do with them going down. It is happening all over the world. No blame, no credit.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I know the president doesn't really control gas prices, but for laughs:

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

proteus_b: Natalie Portmanteau: Probably til next summer. Gas prices spike every summer. It's shameless profiteering. This time the spike was just bigger because they could slap some bs like "9% inflation made the price double!" on their greed as flimsy cover

You do realize the gas prices are still much higher than they were a year ago. So, regardless of the cause, it can't only be an annual cyclical increase.

For instance, I looked here to see some numbers: https://gasprices.aaa.com/


Im sure what's happening in Ukraine hasn't helped.
 
alienated
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

natazha: Diesel is still almost $6/gal. on the West Coast and that drives fresh food prices.


It's close to 7 in SoCal
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Gas prices drop because people have to choose between eating and going on vacation. Inflation at 40 year high, grocery prices rising significantly (while package gets smaller), we are in a recession as well regardless of how Democrats 'redefine' anything they don't agree with.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I would, but Biden set the prices of SUVs too high.
If he can lower gas prices, he can lower car prices too.
Why won't he???
For that matter, why won't he set the price of TotalFark to $9
 
Avigdore
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's good to see Putin lowering his gas price hike and those Big Oil executives finally cutting back on their inflated gas prices.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Avigdore: It's good to see Putin lowering his gas price hike and those Big Oil executives finally cutting back on their inflated gas prices.


I agree!
 
pacified
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Back to destroying the planet with less money
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse: The president had nothing to do with the prices going up and had nothing to do with them going down. It is happening all over the world. No blame, no credit.


Funny, people tend to say that when prices go down.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
1t's $1.60 in canada. losers
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse: The president had nothing to do with the prices going up and had nothing to do with them going down. It is happening all over the world. No blame, no credit.


You aren't wrong. But after getting so much of the blame, I don't blame Biden for wanting to take some credit on the lower gas prices.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So the upper limit's been tested. Tax that shiat.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Gas prices drop because people have to choose between eating and going on vacation.


LOL is that a difficult choice?
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

scanman61: Creoena: Still $4.39 here.  They've actually gone up lately.  Was $4.33 most places last week.

Paid $3.36 yesterday


I filled up for $3.19 this morning if paying cash. I'm in the southeast.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I just think it's very inappropriate for libs to go spiking the football over something Biden didn't do or have any control over.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: It doesn't cost you $4/gal to put gas in your car if you don't put gas in your car (or bicycle). Diversify, people.
Yes, I understand that it isn't only gas that went up, but having options helps to keep demand:supply from spiking

Furthermore, $4/gal gas in a 40mpg car is the same as $2/gal gas in a 20mpg car. So you could offset a doubling of gas prices with a car that gets mileage twice as good.


People will say things like improved biking infrastructure, walkable cities/towns, quality/affordable public transport, and switching to PHEV/EV from straight ICE cars will take time and money and that anyone suggesting these type of solutions now are smug rich elitist and aren't considering the plight of the common man.
Then prices will fall and most people will abandon all the above solutions because gas is cheap and when the price spikes up again will say you are being elitist again by suggesting these type of solutions that don't help at that moment.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
$4.16 on Scott AFB

Last time gas went up, people who claimed to know said that gas station don't own the gas.  They 'lease' it from the distributor.  That's why $4.50 gas that was in the storage tank yesterday can be $4.15 or $4.75 today.  There was an independent guy who bought his gas and got suck with some >$3.00 gas last time.

The wife sold my Scion iQ, bought VW bug and decided she didn't like the VW.  So now, I'm driving a 2015 VW Beetle.  On the upside, none of the F350 that the guppies and poor airmen drive don't tailgate me.  On the downside, it gets less than 30 mpg.
 
db2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

steklo: Flowery Twats: "...unexplained fires are a matter for the courts!"

I love parody commercials. SNL has had some good ones, but Canyonaro by the Simpsons is right up there.

The song is perfect. I have it on rotation on my Ipod.

Friends get a kick out of it when they hear it.


Leevi's Three-Legged Jeans is the pinnacle of the genre for me.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Inflation at 40 year high


Well that's wrong.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse: The president had nothing to do with the prices going up and had nothing to do with them going down. It is happening all over the world. No blame,


Thank you so much for explaining that to us poor imbeciles. How can we go back to having fun?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Weirdly fitting ad.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Target Builder: I just think it's very inappropriate for libs to go spiking the football over something Biden didn't do or have any control over.


And yet he did when prices were higher.
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.