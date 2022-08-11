 Skip to content
(WFMZ Allentown)   Remember when you were a kid. On a hot summer night the town would hold its heritage festival. And you and your lawyer would bike downtown to see the fireworks?   (wfmz.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally! A town ballsy enough to crack down on bicycles! I've been waiting years to see those smug bastards get their due!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 16-year-old was shot in the leg near Northampton and Second streets while the event's fireworks were going off, leaving families fleeing in panic.

So ban guns?

"That's crazy talk! We're banning skateboards, roller blades, roller skates, scooters, and bicycles instead. That should solve the problem."
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...officers were taunted by the teens, who screamed that police were racist, cursed at officers, and recorded them on phones while wearing masks and hoods to conceal their identities.
A 16-year-old was shot in the leg...

So... a cop shot him
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So kids on skateboards taunted the cops for being racist pricks, the cops shot a kid, so the obvious answer is... Banning skateboards??

Right-wingers are absolutely unhinged.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Scalzo, at that time, said his officers were taunted by the teens, who screamed that police were racist, cursed at officers, and recorded them on phones while wearing masks and hoods to conceal their identities.

I don't remember any swift remediations when the Proud Boys raided Drag Queen Reading Time at the libraries.

/Pam, her two images
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nothing will ruin a fireworks show faster than a bunch of worthless punks.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Pope of Manwich Village: Nothing will ruin a fireworks show faster than a bunch of worthless punks.

Ya, cops can be a-holes...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Town cops need a new MRAP?
 
bniath
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Almost bought a house in Easton... almost. Everywhere outside of the environs of the Crayola factory is crap.
 
