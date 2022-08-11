 Skip to content
(BBC)   Car thief tried to hide from police inside teddy bear   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
17
    More: Amusing, Crime, Automobile, force spokesman, Joshua Dobson, Greater Manchester Police, Greater Manchester, large bear, Manchester  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bearse?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Winnie the D'oh.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clever idea, but now they are going to throw sodomy charges at him.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now he may have a different kind of bear inside him.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I have absolutely no unanswered questions after reading that article
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When we went to arrest him, our officers noticed a large bear breathing in the address before finding Dobson hidden inside," he said.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eventually, to live again, he would have to transfer his soul into the kid that gets the bear.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's more likely than you think
Cycles
Youtube -0Xa4bHcJu8
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude is 18.  Is he a midget? The pictures in TFA shows a teddy bear with the stuffing still inside it that a malnourished 10 year-old would struggle to fit into.  This story seems totally legit.
 
Blathering Idjut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
42e7xc172a051i7v1iyv99nn-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'...and then I bent over & shat a car-thief out my arse.'

'Is that how you got "the pooh" affixed to your name?'
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Teddy Bear?!
Youtube Vfr-nkMeix8
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

koder: Bearse?

[Fark user image 850x478]


NSFW

Cuddles Fabric Softner
Youtube NulzATd1xYQ
 
buravirgil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Blathering Idjut: [42e7xc172a051i7v1iyv99nn-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com image 490x268]


nice
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
" I thought those things smelled bad on the OUTside! "

Robot Chicken Star Wars Tauntaun
Youtube t6CZjMctzrk
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Dude is 18.  Is he a midget? The pictures in TFA shows a teddy bear with the stuffing still inside it that a malnourished 10 year-old would struggle to fit into.  This story seems totally legit.


If you want to try a malnourished 10 year old as an adult, you have to plant the lie early.

Or maybe that's a really big guy next to it and they also noticed the stuffing strewn through the car.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

I as set up.
 
