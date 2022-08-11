 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Missed it by *that* much   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooooowwwwwwwwch!! JFC.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Man, I thought us old skateboarders were crazy. That's just some Jackie Chan level acrobatics!!
 
ehm1217 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Bruised wrist?? I thought the Brits called it an arse.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dumbass.
 
All American Commenter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Office did it better
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Could've been worse, but man that sucks to be that close and fail. At least it wasn't a 50m fall.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
<insert wince here>
 
steklo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblg
 
Slypork
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FTA: Marcio Filipe, 28, was attempting to leap across from one wall to another in London when his foot slipped as he landed and he fell backwards onto the concrete floor.

So Parkour Marcio Can Lose?
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Moment man, 28, attempts amazing urban running jump across buildings in London but plummets nearly 20ft after missing his landing.

Plummets? Uh, no.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Parkour? Parquet!
 
radioactive-hamster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
His ankle was already weak from a recent injury but he still thought he could put all of his weight on it.

Idiot.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Next on Ridiculousness ...
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That old Yiddish phrase applies here: " stupid mofo"
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Super Mario Bros. 3: EPIC FAIL
Youtube X5XgvU9ffFE
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Moment man, 28, attempts amazing urban running jump across buildings in London but plummets nearly 20ft after missing his landing.

Plummets? Uh, no.


Also, 16 isn't "nearly 20".
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In case you did not see the video, here you go:
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Despite falling and hurting himself Mr Filipe said he was 'super stoked with all the attempts and with this save'

Yeah that pretty much fits with my experience talking to 'extreme' athletes.  I was friends with a guy who did trials bike riding and also sort of a skiing version in winter.  I watched him fail to complete a jump on his bike once, where he basically smashed into the side of a large rock instead of landing on top of it.  As he was lying on the ground, physically unable to stand up, all he could talk about was something to the effect of "bro that would have been a sweet [trick name I can't remember]...oh bro...so close".  He fractured his back (not in a paralyzing way) one time because he "landed" a flip into the trunk of a tree while backwoods skiing.  He loved talking about that...again, how sweet the trick would have been, not the injury itself.

It must be kind of awesome to have a brain that works like that.  "Yeah, I just fell off a two story roof. That sh*t was tight, yo.  Let's do it again."
 
