blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought he was shot filming a movie.  Why would I befriend a dead body?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
marklar2012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is top quality lifehacker content
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
decider.comView Full Size
 
hi13760
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So for humans, the tried and true method for training is via social media.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is like instructions on how to be a third tier DC supervillain: The Crowmaster!

I mean seriously, what the fark is this?
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Genuinely useful information. Thank you.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My father befriended crows when I was a teenager.  A local feed store had a crow pet, so he thought he'd give it a try.  Our house backed up to a regional park, so we had plenty of them flying around, usually in pairs.  Over the course of a few months, every time he went out to do yardwork or saw a crow, he'd let out three deep whistle blasts (he can whistle crazy loud), and toss a handful of peanuts off the back deck.  That's it.  After a week, there was almost always a pair of crows parked in the nearby trees.  After a month, he could whistle and summon a half-dozen with more to follow.  It got to the point where he could go anywhere in our neighborhood and summon crows within minutes.  I guess what I'm saying is, most everyone in the neighborhood thought my father was a weirdo.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Crow Solves An 8 Step Puzzle To Get Food. Incredible!
Youtube Gui3IswQ0DI
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: [Fark user image image 425x222]


Isn't that a child?
 
muphasta
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I haven't tried to turn the crows that hang out in my front yard against my enemies, but I'd rather have fewer crows in my yard than more. 
I used to have nice green grass in my front yard, but now I have mostly weeds since the crows crap a lot of foreign (to my yard) seeds and those seeds turn into weeds and those weeds killed my grass.
 
skyotter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Unkindness
Youtube qJG3h8tOyJs
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Crows:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Blackbird:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Caw caw caw!!!
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Gui3IswQ0DI]


I saw that special on PBS or Discovery or whatever a few years ago.
Crows are crazy smart. They can recognize faces and teach those faces to their kids/murder mates.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Crow Uses Plastic Lid to Sled Down Roof Over and Over Again
Youtube L9mrTdYhOHg

Wheee!!!
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
On a totally unrelated note, anyone know where to get super-realistic face masks based on social media selfies made?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

foo monkey: My father befriended crows when I was a teenager.  A local feed store had a crow pet, so he thought he'd give it a try.  Our house backed up to a regional park, so we had plenty of them flying around, usually in pairs.  Over the course of a few months, every time he went out to do yardwork or saw a crow, he'd let out three deep whistle blasts (he can whistle crazy loud), and toss a handful of peanuts off the back deck.  That's it.  After a week, there was almost always a pair of crows parked in the nearby trees.  After a month, he could whistle and summon a half-dozen with more to follow.  It got to the point where he could go anywhere in our neighborhood and summon crows within minutes.  I guess what I'm saying is, most everyone in the neighborhood thought my father was a weirdo.


That's brilliant!  Excellent way to respond to some thug trying to roll you on the street somewhere.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's illegal in a lot of places to keep crows as pets.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A crow was chasing me the other day, for some reason---freaked me the hell out
 
