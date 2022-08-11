 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   Supercalifragilistic melioidosis   (arstechnica.com) divider line
12
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole story behind this death is actually quite atrocious.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
tl;dr: Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones, which was made in India and tested positive for B. pseudomallei. On October 26, the CDC confirmed the finding and announced that the spray was the source of the bacterial strain in all four melioidosis cases.

The rest of the article is dross. That's the bit, right at the end, which solves the mystery.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FormlessOne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The fun part? If you have any of these products, you have to treat it and you like it's a goddamned biological weapon and you've been exposed to it.

The following scents and product numbers have been recalled:
- 84140411420 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender & Chamomile
- 84140411421 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lemon and Mandarin
- 84140411422 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender
- 84140411423 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Peppermint
- 84140411424 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lime & Eucalyptus
- 84140411425 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Sandalwood and Vanilla

If you have one of the recalled sprays, here's what the CDC recommends doing:
- Stop using the product immediately. Do not open the bottle. Do not throw away or dispose of the bottle in the regular trash.
- Double bag the bottle in clean, clear zip-top bags and place in a small cardboard box. Return the bagged and boxed product to a Walmart store.
- Wash sheets or linens that the product may have been sprayed on. Use normal laundry detergent and dry completely in a hot dryer; bleach can be used if desired.
- Wipe down counters and surfaces that might have the spray on them with undiluted Pine-Sol or a similar disinfectant.
- Limit how much you handle the spray bottle and wash hands thoroughly after touching the bottle or linens. If you used gloves, wash your hands afterward.
- If you have used the product within the past 21 days and have fever or other melioidosis symptoms, seek medical care and tell your doctor you were exposed to the spray. If you do not have symptoms but were exposed to the product in the last 7 days, your doctor may recommend that you get antibiotics (post-exposure prophylaxis) to prevent infection.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Imagine being the Walmart employee that has to look at a customer as they say, "here's a box of infectious materials - the CDC told me to give it back to you" as you get handed a box of room freshener. They're gonna smile, nod, and take that box like it's a full, still-warm diaper.

And then, you know full well, those Walmart employees are just going to toss it in the trash & get on with their day.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is why my place smells like farts and last nights garlic fest.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
- Double bag the bottle in clean, clear zip-top bags and place in a small cardboard box. Return the bagged and boxed product to a Walmart store.

A Walmart employee will then proceed to throw it into their dumpster where it's destined for regular trash disposal anyhow.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Close your windows.. and curtains, thanks
 
MBooda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
the tropical soil bacterium behind his deadly infection has been found in environmental samples in southern Mississippi.

Oh shiat.

/and i've been to sri lanka
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Subby here, and I agree. It's a terrible thing to have to deal with, as FormlessOne stated in his post it's essentially a bio weapon. Especially over something innocuous like air freshener spray

BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Walmarts have pharmacies and they dispose of biohazardous waste. Just like the oil change guys don't dump oil and car batteries in the regular dumpsters. We'd know if they did, they would resemble Russian ammo dumps in the Donbas.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: Walmarts have pharmacies and they dispose of biohazardous waste. Just like the oil change guys don't dump oil and car batteries in the regular dumpsters. We'd know if they did, they would resemble Russian ammo dumps in the Donbas.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
