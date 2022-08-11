 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Langya virus infects 35 people in China. Ok well lang you too, how about that   (bbc.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If TFA is to be believed, there's no evidence it transmits from human to human - implying that all 35 patients got it from eating or being around animals. After the whole debacle with Corona virus, the world would appreciate it if the Chinese would stop having open air animal markets filled with whatever creature they manage to capture. Clean it, process it, and sell it in refrigerated and inspected stores.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone needs to tame those shrews
 
JamesSirBensonMum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, double langya on you.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the researchers, Wang Linfa from the Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore, told China's state-run Global Times that the cases of LayV found so far have not been fatal or very serious, so there is "no need to panic".

So...we need to start panicking immediately then.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: If TFA is to be believed, there's no evidence it transmits from human to human - implying that all 35 patients got it from eating or being around animals. After the whole debacle with Corona virus, the world would appreciate it if the Chinese would stop having open air animal markets filled with whatever creature they manage to capture. Clean it, process it, and sell it in refrigerated and inspected stores.


If the Chinese are in such straits that they are eating shrews, they're unlikely to listen to your pleas for them to stop selling them in open-air markets. Shrews are smaller than mice, in most cases, and aren't especially high in protein.

A billion and a half starving people is going to be more of a problem than any new virus they might unleash on us through their dietary  habits.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
 Selling live animals in open markets is something that I noticed visiting southern Mexico. a few years back Chickens, maybe some others (i was not doing a survey). No shrews that I recall.  Look a little small--do they BBQ them for appetizers?
 
steklo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: So...we need to start panicking immediately then.


I remember this is how I heard about Covid in Dec of 2019. In the parking lot of my office listening to NPR.

"A new disease from a market in China has infected some locals, they are calling it Covid"

By Feb of 2020, we were all on lock-down and wearing masks...

Lets see how quickly this crap comes to the states.

I swear, it's biological warfare. There's no other explanation.
 
jtown
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
docsigma
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
langya balls lmao gottem
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Someone needs to tame those shrews


It's a living but someone has to do it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Virus gets out of hand in China. This is not a repeat from January 2020.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Gyrfalcon:

A billion and a half starving people is going to be more of a problem than any new virus they might unleash on us through their dietary  habits.

A billion and a half starving people *somewhere else* has never been a problem for anybody. The world usually ignores them and they just get quieter and quieter until they go away.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
same way cook squirrel
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

steklo: Gyrfalcon: So...we need to start panicking immediately then.

I remember this is how I heard about Covid in Dec of 2019. In the parking lot of my office listening to NPR.

"A new disease from a market in China has infected some locals, they are calling it Covid"

By Feb of 2020, we were all on lock-down and wearing masks...

Lets see how quickly this crap comes to the states.

I swear, it's biological warfare. There's no other explanation.


It was already here when NPR was talking about it. The time from there to here is shorter than the time from newsdesk to air.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

steklo: Gyrfalcon: So...we need to start panicking immediately then.

I remember this is how I heard about Covid in Dec of 2019. In the parking lot of my office listening to NPR.

"A new disease from a market in China has infected some locals, they are calling it Covid"

By Feb of 2020, we were all on lock-down and wearing masks...

Lets see how quickly this crap comes to the states.

I swear, it's biological warfare. There's no other explanation.


It's not biological warfare. It's "damn nature, you scary". Sometimes a virus hops into a new host population and finds that it can spread far and wide before the survivors build up immunity. Look at smallpox arriving in North America, SARS-1 in 2003, etc.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Gyrfalcon:

If the Chinese are in such straits that they are eating shrews, they're unlikely to listen to your pleas for them to stop selling them in open-air markets. Shrews are smaller than mice, in most cases, and aren't especially high in protein.


Maybe they're sprinkled over other food as flavoring, possibly also as burrito coverings?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

steklo: Gyrfalcon: So...we need to start panicking immediately then.

I remember this is how I heard about Covid in Dec of 2019. In the parking lot of my office listening to NPR.

"A new disease from a market in China has infected some locals, they are calling it Covid"

By Feb of 2020, we were all on lock-down and wearing masks...

Lets see how quickly this crap comes to the states.

I swear, it's biological warfare. There's no other explanation.


No, there's no reason to be stupid.

It's 1.5 billion people (which in numbers looks like this: 1,500,000,000) living much too close together, in very poor conditions, in a region already known for a high incidence of viral outbreaks.

Then you add: A cultural reliance on live animal markets; a cultural tendency towards folk medicine and herbal remedies; poverty and low nutrition that makes protein hunger rampant (meaning people will eat anything that contains protein, like bats, mice, rats, and other vermin).

And throw in: climate change, which is changing the breeding cycles and migration patterns of insects and birds, growth rates of plants, and disrupts the ecosystems that keep small animals like rodents and their disease vectors in balance.

We can expect here in America an outbreak of haantavirus after the prolonged drought followed by monsoonal rains (creating conditions for an increase in field mice and deer mice in the southwest); plague in the west (since land cleared by the fires means better forage for ground squirrels which is going to increase their numbers); and increasing chances for malaria to regain a foothold in the south (as increasing warming moves mosquito populations north).

Fun times.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pestifer: Gyrfalcon:

A billion and a half starving people is going to be more of a problem than any new virus they might unleash on us through their dietary  habits.

A billion and a half starving people *somewhere else* has never been a problem for anybody. The world usually ignores them and they just get quieter and quieter until they go away.


There's never been a billion and a half starving people. That's more people than have been on the world any time in history. Why do you think China's suddenly looking so hard at Taiwan? Staging ground for the rest of the Pacific Rim, that's why. They need food before they start eating their kids again.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Alright Langya, let's do ir!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
id10ts
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Langya?  Pffft, call me when they get to Nunya.  Now that's one scary virus.
 
