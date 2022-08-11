 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Blyatzkrieg Day 169: SEE Cargo ships leave from Ukraine. LAUGH As the G7 urge Russia to return nuke plant to Ukraine. COUNT The number of planes destroyed on the ground. It's the Thursday Ukrainian War Thread   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning everyone, thank you for coming in today.

There's leftover pizza in the back, its from Giovanni's so its pretty good, no Domino's/Papa John crap here.

The last few days have been really exciting. Domestic enemies are getting hammered as bad as that airfield in the Crimea. But as Juc pointed out there's still loads of war to be fought so let's not start dislocating elbows high-blowing each other's five dicks yet. Wait. I might've misquoted? Anyway.

I'll only be here for a few hrs. this morning, I'm actually going out for a drink with a Colleague tonight, something I've not done in several years which is kinda mind blowing considering when I was a consultant I did it daily. Beers and Crutches, whats the worse that could happen?

In other news.... <puts on bifocals, flips page on clipboard> ... the bathroom repairs are finally done and the second parking space out back should be free now if you need it; the 3 orc agents we buried there have been paved over so it should be ready to be used again.

Madayan's having some beers delivered in the afternoon, might wanna stick around for that, VHTS might or might not be high ATM, and turboke's mom will be in the kiddie pool in the storage room if you need her for anything. And I mean... anything.


oh and a good meme to kick us off with... taken from the end of yesterday's thread.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: [Fark user image image 850x850]


They didn't count the planes (pieces) shown in the photo?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Day 169?
..
..
*looks around*
..
..
..
*taps mic*
..
..
*takes deep breath*
++++++CARRIER LOST++++++
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: Father_Jack: [Fark user image image 850x850]

They didn't count the planes (pieces) shown in the photo?


They counted 9 of them yesterday, but i'm with you i was surprised they didnt increment the number some; i thought the new total was around a baker's dozen.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: yohohogreengiant: Father_Jack: [Fark user image image 850x850]

They didn't count the planes (pieces) shown in the photo?

They counted 9 of them yesterday, but i'm with you i was surprised they didnt increment the number some; i thought the new total was around a baker's dozen.


Maybe UA isn't claiming credit?  But they did for 9?  I dunno.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Siete again!

I'm going to need some help with merchandising. Anyone know how to get a Medic Zero goes to Ukraine action figure made?
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When does the mud start? It has to be soon.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The list of daily threads has been updated.  There are several detailed posts indicated on the Articles tab.

danceswithcrows has graciously volunteered to update the list starting Saturday, as I will be taking a road trip.  As DWC is on Mountain time, the updates will be a little later than usual, and is welcome to add references to the sheet.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notmyjab: Father_Jack: yohohogreengiant: Father_Jack: [Fark user image image 850x850]

They didn't count the planes (pieces) shown in the photo?

They counted 9 of them yesterday, but i'm with you i was surprised they didnt increment the number some; i thought the new total was around a baker's dozen.

Maybe UA isn't claiming credit?  But they did for 9?  I dunno.


They're all toast.

No low ballers.

I know what I've got.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnryan51: When does the mud start? It has to be soon.


Maybe not til Halloween, and less relevant in the south. (geology)
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notmyjab: Father_Jack: yohohogreengiant: Father_Jack: [Fark user image image 850x850]

They didn't count the planes (pieces) shown in the photo?

They counted 9 of them yesterday, but i'm with you i was surprised they didnt increment the number some; i thought the new total was around a baker's dozen.

Maybe UA isn't claiming credit?  But they did for 9?  I dunno.


Either way, the targeting is crazy impressive.

To bad we can't all just give up on war, weapons, conquest and apply it to accurately growing food, reducing carbon, housing the homeless, farking medicine, etc. Ah, but socialisms and mAh freedum

Which brings up: how much extra carbon release is this prolonged Russian suicide attempt pumping into the air?
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.

Well played Evergreen. Well played. I like the cut of their jib.

https://mobile.twitter.com/vcdgf555/status/1557606943644012544


.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: notmyjab: Father_Jack: yohohogreengiant: Father_Jack: [Fark user image image 850x850]

They didn't count the planes (pieces) shown in the photo?

They counted 9 of them yesterday, but i'm with you i was surprised they didnt increment the number some; i thought the new total was around a baker's dozen.

Maybe UA isn't claiming credit?  But they did for 9?  I dunno.

Either way, the targeting is crazy impressive.

To bad we can't all just give up on war, weapons, conquest and apply it to accurately growing food, reducing carbon, housing the homeless, farking medicine, etc. Ah, but socialisms and mAh freedum

Which brings up: how much extra carbon release is this prolonged Russian suicide attempt pumping into the air?


I've so far avoided that last topic.

I have a pet theory that all the record tenperatures in WW2 were due to the massive increase in ICE engines, and the massive amounts of other climate affecting things.

Its significant. I worry about focus on it equally weakening Ukraine though.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Medic Zero: I like the cut of their jib.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Medic Zero: I like the cut of their jib.

[media2.giphy.com image 480x431]


Do you seriously not know?

Nice looking boat.

Not the same as "nice boots" in the industrial community.

.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
.

Shiney:

https://mobile.twitter.com/walter_report/status/1557590336947593216

.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: .

Shiney:

https://mobile.twitter.com/walter_report/status/1557590336947593216

.


They keep putting out really nice battle damage assessment videos. How convenient of them.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: Father_Jack: Medic Zero: I like the cut of their jib.

[media2.giphy.com image 480x431]

Do you seriously not know?

Nice looking boat.

Not the same as "nice boots" in the industrial community.

.


i seriously dont know, no. but i am familiar with the nice boots one. its the first part of a two part greeting, where the second part ends in a question, iirc.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Medic Zero: Father_Jack: Medic Zero: I like the cut of their jib.

[media2.giphy.com image 480x431]

Do you seriously not know?

Nice looking boat.

Not the same as "nice boots" in the industrial community.

.

i seriously dont know, no. but i am familiar with the nice boots one. its the first part of a two part greeting, where the second part ends in a question, iirc.


Etymology guess: jib is a sail. Actually, i dont think its "nice boat", but "you handle that masterfly", because it comes from how certain sails are set against difficult winds.

It's come to mean panache.

My take/guess.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Medic Zero: Father_Jack: Medic Zero: I like the cut of their jib.

[media2.giphy.com image 480x431]

Do you seriously not know?

Nice looking boat.

Not the same as "nice boots" in the industrial community.

.

i seriously dont know, no. but i am familiar with the nice boots one. its the first part of a two part greeting, where the second part ends in a question, iirc.


Yes, the song of my people. I wonder if Prague still has that club...
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: Medic Zero: Father_Jack: Medic Zero: I like the cut of their jib.

[media2.giphy.com image 480x431]

Do you seriously not know?

Nice looking boat.

Not the same as "nice boots" in the industrial community.

.

i seriously dont know, no. but i am familiar with the nice boots one. its the first part of a two part greeting, where the second part ends in a question, iirc.


Like "Nice Hat" with the military.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
.

I love Ukraine's trolling.

https://mobile.twitter.com/nolanwpeterson/status/1557698566088544256

As a fan of historical diplomatic communiques, this is an amazing time to be alive.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
.

Oh they mad.

Zoka decloaked to whine about Saki.

Thread is gold. Internal numbers of birds down (likely low ballers still) towards the end.

https://mobile.twitter.com/200_zoka/status/1557694959658180610
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
.

"And through the coming months, we all need to maintain our outrage that towns are shelled indiscriminately, that rape and violence are used systematically, that a nuclear disaster is risked deliberately, and not let our attention wander from the immensity of what is at stake"

In other news, the exodus from Fyre Festival II: Vatnik Boogaloo as going down in history next to Woodstock and Burning Man 2002, as Blyaatstockers are still stuck in traffic waiting to cross the bridge.


.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Father_Jack: Medic Zero: Father_Jack: Medic Zero: I like the cut of their jib.

[media2.giphy.com image 480x431]

Do you seriously not know?

Nice looking boat.

Not the same as "nice boots" in the industrial community.

.

i seriously dont know, no. but i am familiar with the nice boots one. its the first part of a two part greeting, where the second part ends in a question, iirc.

Like "Nice Hat" with the military.


Nice hat, nice boots, no one says these things to me.

It's always, "Why do you have a lampshade on your head?"
Or "why are your feet encased in concrete?"
Or "Sir this is a secure facility, how did you get in here?" (Like I'm supposed to know!)
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
.

The wibberly wobberly walk:

https://mobile.twitter.com/Gerashchenko_en/status/1557640515570606080

Or 2.3 meters?

.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: Tr0mBoNe: Father_Jack: Medic Zero: Father_Jack: Medic Zero: I like the cut of their jib.

[media2.giphy.com image 480x431]

Do you seriously not know?

Nice looking boat.

Not the same as "nice boots" in the industrial community.

.

i seriously dont know, no. but i am familiar with the nice boots one. its the first part of a two part greeting, where the second part ends in a question, iirc.

Like "Nice Hat" with the military.

Nice hat, nice boots, no one says these things to me.

It's always, "Why do you have a lampshade on your head?"
Or "why are your feet encased in concrete?"
Or "Sir this is a secure facility, how did you get in here?" (Like I'm supposed to know!)


Nice boots, wanna take a hike?
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
.

Ah, old school! Anyone prefer B+W aerial BDA?

https://mobile.twitter.com/EliotHiggins/status/1557440583878299651
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: fortheloveof: Tr0mBoNe: Father_Jack: Medic Zero: Father_Jack: Medic Zero: I like the cut of their jib.

[media2.giphy.com image 480x431]

Do you seriously not know?

Nice looking boat.

Not the same as "nice boots" in the industrial community.

.

i seriously dont know, no. but i am familiar with the nice boots one. its the first part of a two part greeting, where the second part ends in a question, iirc.

Like "Nice Hat" with the military.

Nice hat, nice boots, no one says these things to me.

It's always, "Why do you have a lampshade on your head?"
Or "why are your feet encased in concrete?"
Or "Sir this is a secure facility, how did you get in here?" (Like I'm supposed to know!)

Nice boots, wanna take a hike?


Need some help spit shining that buckle?

.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: notmyjab: Father_Jack: yohohogreengiant: Father_Jack: [Fark user image image 850x850]

They didn't count the planes (pieces) shown in the photo?

They counted 9 of them yesterday, but i'm with you i was surprised they didnt increment the number some; i thought the new total was around a baker's dozen.

Maybe UA isn't claiming credit?  But they did for 9?  I dunno.

Either way, the targeting is crazy impressive.

To bad we can't all just give up on war, weapons, conquest and apply it to accurately growing food, reducing carbon, housing the homeless, farking medicine, etc. Ah, but socialisms and mAh freedum

Which brings up: how much extra carbon release is this prolonged Russian suicide attempt pumping into the air?


God damn if that isn't the whole thing. Humanity. All of us. What we could do, if we just got our farking act together. I'm an atheist, but A...farking...men.

/sorry, finally getting around to watching For All Mankind, and I'm kinda affected by it.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well there's no welfare check-in portion this week. Regulars, you know the drill. For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for July 30 to August 5. Russian troops hiding in the ZNPP seem to be doing the nuclear version of stripping the copper from a house and turning it into a krokodil shack. Plus even more war crimes. Shocking, I know. At least Sweden and Finland's NATO applications are moving along nicely.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the list from yesterday's thread which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
maumee419
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How do they decommission 10+ tanks a day? Awesome!
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

maumee419: How do they decommission 10+ tanks a day? Awesome!


I bet they used spike strips across the road.
 
ingo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: Father_Jack: Medic Zero: Father_Jack: Medic Zero: I like the cut of their jib.

[media2.giphy.com image 480x431]

Do you seriously not know?

Nice looking boat.

Not the same as "nice boots" in the industrial community.

.

i seriously dont know, no. but i am familiar with the nice boots one. its the first part of a two part greeting, where the second part ends in a question, iirc.

Etymology guess: jib is a sail. Actually, i dont think its "nice boat", but "you handle that masterfly", because it comes from how certain sails are set against difficult winds.

It's come to mean panache.

My take/guess.


From the Oxford Reference:

"A saying that has taken its place in the English language as meaning, originally, that a person was recognized by the shape of his (her) nose. It has now come to indicate what someone thinks of a person's appearance or demeanour: 'I like the cut of his jib', 'I like his attitude.' The term originated in the sailing navies of the mid-18th century, when the nationality of warships sighted at sea could be accurately determined by the shape of their jib long before the national flag could be seen. For instance, French jibs were cut much shorter on the luff than English ones, giving a distinctly more acute angle in the clew. "
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Russia claims Ukraine used US arms to kill jailed POWs. Evidence tells a different story.

CNN just waking up to this old story.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: yohohogreengiant: notmyjab: Father_Jack: yohohogreengiant: Father_Jack: [Fark user image image 850x850]

They didn't count the planes (pieces) shown in the photo?

They counted 9 of them yesterday, but i'm with you i was surprised they didnt increment the number some; i thought the new total was around a baker's dozen.

Maybe UA isn't claiming credit?  But they did for 9?  I dunno.

Either way, the targeting is crazy impressive.

To bad we can't all just give up on war, weapons, conquest and apply it to accurately growing food, reducing carbon, housing the homeless, farking medicine, etc. Ah, but socialisms and mAh freedum

Which brings up: how much extra carbon release is this prolonged Russian suicide attempt pumping into the air?

God damn if that isn't the whole thing. Humanity. All of us. What we could do, if we just got our farking act together. I'm an atheist, but A...farking...men.

/sorry, finally getting around to watching For All Mankind, and I'm kinda affected by it.


Exactly. Well said.

I had to publicly say it when I started reporting on the war.

It's very unusual for me to be pro war, despite a life long fascination for it.

This is our Spanish Civil War.

The age of war is upon us and good people fight for freedom right now.

.
 
