 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   This year's Bordeaux vintage will have extra-heavy hints of smoke, desolation   (bbc.com) divider line
8
    More: Sad, Europe, Reuters, south-western France, number of other European countries, amber extreme heat warning, United Kingdom, local residents, summer France  
•       •       •

607 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2022 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
French wine is already over priced, and a shortage will only make that worse. On the upside, perhaps people will branch out and discover wine from other regions. At this point, there is no shortage of very high quality wine - almost all of which is a better bargain than the French stuff.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Ding - Ding - les frites sont cuites.'
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of people in this country pooh-pooh Australian table wines. This is a pity, as many fine Australian wines appeal not only to the Australian palette, but also to the cognoscenti of Great Britain. 

"Black Stump Bordeaux" is rightly praised as a peppermint flavoured Burgundy, whilst a good "Sydney Syrup" can rank with any of the world's best sugary wines.

"Chateau Bleu", too, has won many prizes; not least for its taste, and its lingering afterburn.

"Old Smokey, 1968" has been compared favourably to a Welsh claret, whilst the Australian wino society  thouroughly recommends a 1970 "Coq du Rod Laver", which, believe me, has a kick on it like a mule: 8 bottles 
of this, and you're really finished -- at the opening of the Sydney Bridge Club, they were fishing them out of the main sewers every half an hour.

Of the sparkling wines, the most famous is "Perth Pink". This is a bottle with a message in, and the message is BEWARE!. This is not a wine for drinking -- this is a wine for laying down and avoiding.

Another good fighting wine is "Melbourne Old-and-Yellow", which is particularly heavy, and should be used only for hand-to-hand combat.

Quite the reverse is true of "Chateau Chunder", which is an Appelachian controle, specially grown for those keen on regurgitation -- a fine wine which really opens up the sluices at both ends. 

Real emetic fans will also go for a "Hobart Muddy", and a prize winning "Cuiver Reserve Chateau Bottled Nuit San Wagga Wagga", which has a bouquet like an aborigine's armpit.

/s'trewth
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: French wine is already over priced, and a shortage will only make that worse. On the upside, perhaps people will branch out and discover wine from other regions. At this point, there is no shortage of very high quality wine - almost all of which is a better bargain than the French stuff.


I've holidayed in this area 5 or 6 times over the last 10 years and it is a beautiful place. My mate runs a surf camp and school at Lacanau. This is an absolute tragedy.

FWIW, you can easily get very drinkable wine for 5 euros from the hypermarket, or better wine from a (non famous) chateau for 15.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: French wine is already over priced, and a shortage will only make that worse. On the upside, perhaps people will branch out and discover wine from other regions. At this point, there is no shortage of very high quality wine - almost all of which is a better bargain than the French stuff.


Not sure what swill you're in the habit of drinking, but inexpensive Bordeaux is far from overpriced, let alone the stuff from the South.
Welsh claret, perhaps?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happened here a couple years ago when the wildfires were even worse than usual
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good.
The nazis won't have shade.

;)
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The desolation of smog?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.