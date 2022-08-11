 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   War game shows massive casualties in potential China/Taiwan conflict. So yeah, it's best not to play   (9news.com.au) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Any war with china is going to be one of necessity that we couldn't avoid.
Thousands, if not millions, on both sides would die. That's the horror of war.
I feel that's a message we need to repeat every time the war drums start.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sign a nuclear defense agreement with Taiwan stating that we will treat an attack on Taiwan as if it were an attack on the 50 United States, and respond appropriately.  (We have the same agreement with Canada, btw)

Then this war doesn't happen.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
600 million screaming chinamen

~some wolverine movie
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Any war with china is going to be one of necessity that we couldn't avoid.
Thousands, if not millions, on both sides would die. That's the horror of war.
I feel that's a message we need to repeat every time the war drums start.


But it seems that the ones that always beat them the loudest are the ones that they or their children wont have to fit in it.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do they use to stimulate the war? Risk? Or HoI4?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


I need to go back and re-examine the Taiwanese invasion scenarios it laid out.  IIRC, at the time the Chinese most optimal realistic outcome was a failed invasion that cost everyone a lot of ships.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Somaticasual: Any war with china is going to be one of necessity that we couldn't avoid.
Thousands, if not millions, on both sides would die. That's the horror of war.
I feel that's a message we need to repeat every time the war drums start.

But it seems that the ones that always beat them the loudest are the ones that they or their children wont have to fit in it.


*Fight

FTFM
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Sign a nuclear defense agreement with Taiwan stating that we will treat an attack on Taiwan as if it were an attack on the 50 United States, and respond appropriately.  (We have the same agreement with Canada, btw)

Then this war doesn't happen.


Invite them to join NATO.

/Imagine how that would go over.
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account:

Trump backed out of that agreement.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Sign a nuclear defense agreement with Taiwan stating that we will treat an attack on Taiwan as if it were an attack on the 50 United States, and respond appropriately.  (We have the same agreement with Canada, btw)

Then this war doesn't happen.


There's exceptions for a few states in there. Florida's a freebie.
 
Pedal Pedal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slaxl: What do they use to stimulate the war? Risk? Or HoI4?


Ticket to Ride.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people are saying China is going to collapse economically next month.
Would going to war save them?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slaxl: What do they use to stimulate the war? Risk? Or HoI4?


Risk turns out to be surprisingly accurate.
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Chinese would lose some troops, Taiwan would lose everyone with a spine.  China would gain control of the area so quickly that no western nation could assist without attacking Chinese forces directly, which nobody wants to do.  China has observed Russia's slow invasion and sees what the world would do in response.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfool: Some people are saying China is going to collapse economically next month.
Would going to war save them?


Some people also say the earth is flat.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Taiwan invasion will go nuclear.  A Chinese first strike could decimate the US surface fleet.  Carriers are the battleships of the current era.  Once a large part of the Pacific fleet is hit, SLBM's will be launched.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Invite them to join NATO.


We've already got the new AUKUS deal going with that Australian nuclear submarine deal. Time to get something like Pacific Ocean Treaty Organization (POTO) going so that Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, The Philippines, and a few others can jump in the group to join against China. Maybe take that RIMPAC name and use that for the organization?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Sign a nuclear defense agreement with Taiwan stating that we will treat an attack on Taiwan as if it were an attack on the 50 United States, and respond appropriately.  (We have the same agreement with Canada, btw)

Then this war doesn't happen.

There's exceptions for a few states in there. Florida's a freebie.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

oldfool: Some people are saying China is going to collapse economically next month.
Would going to war save them?


In the short term yes. There would be fewer mouths to feed, and priority would be given to the military, or people of age and eligible for military service. The old, the infirm, women would starve, but it's a sacrifice everyone would be willing to make, until of course, it's their turn to starve for the glory of the nation.

great for population control, especially since the ratio of males:females in china is slanted very much towards males, they can afford to lose a few hundred million or so.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Slaxl: What do they use to stimulate the war? Risk? Or HoI4?


Warahammer 40k
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: oldfool: Some people are saying China is going to collapse economically next month.
Would going to war save them?

Some people also say the earth is flat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It would be a massive disaster to undertake that..The time of taking and occupying major cities is gone.
Not even China could muster enough force to not only take a beachead, hold that, and then bring in
even MORE personnel, equipment and supplies to try to take a city with the population of Chicago..
A population that DOES NOT want them there..These are the descendants of the people that fought
against Mao.

China would definitely sustain massive casualties, and Taiwan might not hold back from doing
something awful (Like targeting dams) in retaliation if their population centers and civilians are
getting killed and infrastructure destroyed..
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Explodo: The Chinese would lose some troops, Taiwan would lose everyone with a spine.  China would gain control of the area so quickly that no western nation could assist without attacking Chinese forces directly, which nobody wants to do.  China has observed Russia's slow invasion and sees what the world would do in response.


Taiwan would become China's Afghanistan. People would revolt, people would fight, people would do the bare minimum, and probably sabotage any Chinese sponsored state inactivate they would be forced to participate in.

TSMC would be blown to smithereens and any TSMC engineers would  suddenly "forget" how simple technology works.

Taiwan would simply not buy the bullshiat the CPC is selling.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yes, subby, war doesn't make sense to wage - for us. But for leaders sending a bunch of us to our deaths makes sense, it's not the leader of the country who's going to be getting shot at in the trenches.

Most of the time the people who want the wars, and start the wars, have nothing to lose personally... so wars continue.
 
karl2025
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MIRV888: A Taiwan invasion will go nuclear.  A Chinese first strike could decimate the US surface fleet.  Carriers are the battleships of the current era.  Once a large part of the Pacific fleet is hit, SLBM's will be launched.


If the US uses nuclear weapons, China will retaliate with nuclear weapons. Knowing this, the US won't use nuclear weapons unless it's an absolute necessity. These war games show it isn't an absolute necessity.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MIRV888: A Taiwan invasion will go nuclear.


For what it's worth, China has pledged to never be the first strike user of nuclear weapons.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: MIRV888: A Taiwan invasion will go nuclear.

For what it's worth, China has pledged to never be the first strike user of nuclear weapons.


I trust China as much as I do Trump. They'd absolutely do a first strike if they thought it gave them an advantage.
 
Creoena
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: MIRV888: A Taiwan invasion will go nuclear.

For what it's worth, China has pledged to never be the first strike user of nuclear weapons.


That's worth about as much as me pledging never to eat this box of cookies.

/mmm, cookies
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: MIRV888: A Taiwan invasion will go nuclear.

For what it's worth, China has pledged to never be the first strike user of nuclear weapons.


They also made a bunch of pledges about Hong Kong, and see how that worked out.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

toraque: mrmopar5287: MIRV888: A Taiwan invasion will go nuclear.

For what it's worth, China has pledged to never be the first strike user of nuclear weapons.

They also made a bunch of pledges about Hong Kong, and see how that worked out.


This may come as a shock and surprise to you, but the Chinese Gov't of the 90's is in no way shape or form the Chinese Gov't under Xi Ping, who has shown he has no regard for the policies or "pledges" of the former Administrations
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Would anyone in their right mind think it could be different? Should China and the US (with Taiwan) get into open war it's going to be horrible and have long-term consequences nobody likes.

I also doubt it will happen because nobody would win. Xi isn't about to go nuclear, so the war would stay conventional. The problem being it would destroy too much Chinese manufacturing, much of it is near the coast, and weaken them irreparably. Imagine "Made in China" disappearing, effectively.

Taiwan would be seriously screwed as well, as EVERYTHING is near a coast. No more "Made in Taiwan" effectively either... but they'd have more help rebuilding so maybe in a decade or so they'd be somewhat back. Oh and say hello to a world recession.

Nope. I'm guessing nobody wants to play that game.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Explodo: The Chinese would lose some troops, Taiwan would lose everyone with a spine.  China would gain control of the area so quickly that no western nation could assist without attacking Chinese forces directly, which nobody wants to do.  China has observed Russia's slow invasion and sees what the world would do in response.


Are you paid in yuan, Rubles or bitcoin?
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
*cough*
 
oldfool
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
China's Economic Crisis, GDP is Crashing, Protests Everywhere. China's financial crisis is Here...
Youtube JsIOYAI2D1k
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The ones who launch wars are rarely rational, or at least rooted in reality. So I just reject any arguments based on those grounds.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

karl2025: MIRV888: A Taiwan invasion will go nuclear.  A Chinese first strike could decimate the US surface fleet.  Carriers are the battleships of the current era.  Once a large part of the Pacific fleet is hit, SLBM's will be launched.

If the US uses nuclear weapons, China will retaliate with nuclear weapons. Knowing this, the US won't use nuclear weapons unless it's an absolute necessity. These war games show it isn't an absolute necessity.


If the US loses a carrier / carriers, all bets are off.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

oldfool: Some people are saying China is going to collapse economically next month.
Would going to war save them?


I think it's not so much that going to war would save them, but that its disadvantages (or at least perceived disadvantages) over not going to war decrease dramatically.

// Also, it depends on if by "them" if you mean "China" or "Xi Jinping's career".
 
Tentacle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't see what China has to gain from a war that would surely destroy Taiwan's main economic drivers, regardless of who wins it.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MIRV888: karl2025: MIRV888: A Taiwan invasion will go nuclear.  A Chinese first strike could decimate the US surface fleet.  Carriers are the battleships of the current era.  Once a large part of the Pacific fleet is hit, SLBM's will be launched.

If the US uses nuclear weapons, China will retaliate with nuclear weapons. Knowing this, the US won't use nuclear weapons unless it's an absolute necessity. These war games show it isn't an absolute necessity.

If the US loses a carrier / carriers, all bets are off.


If the Navy loses a carrier no country is safe as they have just made a god bleed. Carriers are the largest means of force projection around the globe.
 
Alebak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Something that I heard recently during this whole kerfluffle is that apparently the simulation numbers come out saying that China would kick our ass in general and I couldn't help but think "Wow we gave you so much money that the heartland is a rotten husk and you STILL can't do shiat"

What good are these assholes? We don't even get anything in exchange for a broken healthcare system.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Explodo: The Chinese would lose some troops, Taiwan would lose everyone with a spine.  China would gain control of the area so quickly that no western nation could assist without attacking Chinese forces directly, which nobody wants to do.  China has observed Russia's slow invasion and sees what the world would do in response.

Are you paid in yuan, Rubles or bitcoin?


Social credits is my guess
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Alebak: Something that I heard recently during this whole kerfluffle is that apparently the simulation numbers come out saying that China would kick our ass in general and I couldn't help but think "Wow we gave you so much money that the heartland is a rotten husk and you STILL can't do shiat"

What good are these assholes? We don't even get anything in exchange for a broken healthcare system.


How do you defeat hundreds of tiny explosive drones when all your weapons are designed to take out big ICBMs and intercept missiles and rockets.
 
Alebak
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: Alebak: Something that I heard recently during this whole kerfluffle is that apparently the simulation numbers come out saying that China would kick our ass in general and I couldn't help but think "Wow we gave you so much money that the heartland is a rotten husk and you STILL can't do shiat"

What good are these assholes? We don't even get anything in exchange for a broken healthcare system.

How do you defeat hundreds of tiny explosive drones when all your weapons are designed to take out big ICBMs and intercept missiles and rockets.


I freely admit that I don't know what the right answer would be, but I'm also just some dickhead and haven't been siphoning away public funds like a tick for decades.

The assholes with unlimited money, chests full of medals, and all sorts of experience in military shiat with all the time they've had probably should've thought of something by now.

"Sorry little Timmy, yeah you're stuck using school supplies that are decades old or bought by your teacher with their own money and climate change is looking pretty bad, BUT the military that all the money went to is incapable of adapting to new threats!"
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MIRV888: A Taiwan invasion will go nuclear.  A Chinese first strike could decimate the US surface fleet.  Carriers are the battleships of the current era.  Once a large part of the Pacific fleet is hit, SLBM's will be launched.


What evidence do you have for this assertion?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ less than a minute ago  

oldfool: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/JsIOYAI2D1k]


athie Wood has apparently gotten into the game as well of declaring a China collapse. I've seen variations of that video for months now (about a year) from various people, usually with something like weeks until total collapse or somesuch bullshiat.

China is still here... and Trump still hasn't magically been made president again .
 
