Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And these days Putin threatens nuclear war once a week, and nobody cares.  It's tough getting taken seriously any more.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Stable Genius.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
At the time, my concern was with the incompetence involved.
I knew their motives weren't to be trusted but I hadn't thought they would kill us all by accident.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Also, these wingnuts used to worship St. Reagan. He hated the Russians. Now we have Trump, who the wingnuts currently worship. He loves the Russians.

Weird.
 
Slypork
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I had just gotten over to West Germany to be stationed at a Pershing missile unit when he made that "joke". The other soldiers and I looked at each other nervously. One guy turned to me and said, "Bet you're glad you got sent here." All I could think was at least I wouldn't suffer or have to live in the aftermath.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Presidents should never joke around, especially about scary or stressful situations. It makes them seem too human and I like my Presidents to be perfectly rehearsed robotic lizard people with teleprompters, 24/7.

GO PENCE 2024!
 
