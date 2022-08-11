 Skip to content
(Times Union)   Upstate New York man arrested for hand-drawing a replica New York State inspection sticker and putting it on his windshield. Hilarity ensues with pic of sticker   (timesunion.com) divider line
27
    More: Dumbass, Stationery, Sheriff, Marker pen, Electric charge, United States, English-language films, state trooper, forged inspection sticker  
1587 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2022 at 7:20 AM (1 hour ago)



27 Comments     (+0 »)
strongly worded letter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's your NYS inspection sticker, love Epstein's mom.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a Post-It?
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow I think 'arrest' may have been overkill, and 'confiscating the fake and providing a ticket' could be enough...
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a hand drawn car inspection sticker gets you a felony charge. But trying to overthrow the government gets you a slap on the wrist, or you are even free enough to campaign for GOP candidates.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: So a hand drawn car inspection sticker gets you a felony charge. But trying to overthrow the government gets you a slap on the wrist, or you are even free enough to campaign for GOP candidates.


Money is to be had in the process of inspections .
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: skinink: So a hand drawn car inspection sticker gets you a felony charge. But trying to overthrow the government gets you a slap on the wrist, or you are even free enough to campaign for GOP candidates.

Money is to be had in the process of inspections .


Well, yes, or a case of beer. Actually getting it inspected costs more.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems legit
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez. If you're gonna do it, at least fire up Windows WordPad and your cheapo HP inkjet printer.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arrested?  Really?  I like all the adjectives used to describe how crappy it was.  Like a beautiful more accurate depiction would have been any better?
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly those are saterical and meant as a protest against government overreach.

First amendment protection?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Shoulda seen his plates

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Jeez. If you're gonna do it, at least fire up Windows WordPad and your cheapo HP inkjet printer.


FFs I could have done 1000% better with a ruler and a ballpoint pen.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"The alleged fake found on a vehicle driven by a 30-year-old Johnstown man appeared to be made by someone who took Magic Marker to a Post-It Note. The crude lettering is difficult to read."

You know who else likes to make fake things with Magic Markers?

Fark user imageView Full Size

/bow down to the power of the Sharpie
 
jtown
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They should have used something like that for the "your brain on drugs" campaign instead of delicious fried eggs.  "This guy was so high he thought this hand drawn 'inspection sticker' would fool the cops."
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Honestly that would probably suffice for the cops not pulling you over for having no sticker or an expired sticker. Unless the state is having budget trouble they don't pay much attention. But if you get pulled over for something else, that's not gonna do, son.
 
TempsSontFous [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm an Upstate New York man who did that once myself. But mine was typeset. Still got noticed and I was fined. Cop wrote "You're quite the artist" on the ticket. I was between jobs and broke.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Jesus! Can't just slip the mechanic an extra twenty to pass the old jalopy?
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You know what, this guy rules.  Imagine his thought process while making it.  "This will work, I just know it."

We need more optimism like this in the world.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I had a friend do that in NJ. He was a much better artist.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

middleoftheday: You know what, this guy rules.  Imagine his thought process while making it.  "This will work, I just know it."

We need more optimism like this in the world.


Yup, almost gotta appreciate the sheer bravery.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Come on folks, let's give him 1/10 for effort...
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's as if that person has never heard of photoshop or pixels
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I went 10 years with the same car with no inspection sticker... Never once had any issue from anyone.

/Do not try this at home.
 
johndalek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
speech class long time ago--someone gave a speech on how to forge a ski lift ticket.  it's all in the details
 
eKonk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't know, looks like some quality work there....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: Clearly those are saterical and meant as a protest against government overreach.

First amendment protection?


Per the Constitution, what is not stated as the domain of the Federal Government is the sole domain of the State. Ergo, there can be no State overreach in the areas the State has domain over and which do not contradict the Constitution

Ya, ya, you were making a funny. I get it.
How those cheerios tasting now?
 
houstondragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Damn old story from January

https://www.newsweek.com/driver-tries-trick-police-hand-drawn-inspection-sticker-can-you-spot-fake-1670026
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

