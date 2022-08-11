 Skip to content
(Jezebel)   OnlyFans, concerned about losing performers to other platforms, bribed Meta to silently put said performers on a terrorism watch list. JFC   (jezebel.com) divider line
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That sounds like a class-action lawsuit ready to go.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is there anyway to check to see if GIFCT is blocking a name or web site?  I run a bunch of websites for artist and one is on a list somewhere so you can't even mention the website on facebook and a few other sites.  The domain is just a techie type blog and it had never been registered to anyone else before.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
9/11 ruined this country. Convince me otherwise.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: 9/11 ruined this country. Convince me otherwise.


9/11 did damage but the Patriot ACT was what will be it's undoing.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But racist insurrectionists? Can't deplatform them because it would violate their free speech.

Say those who have no idea what censorship means.
 
strongly worded letter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: AppleOptionEsc: 9/11 ruined this country. Convince me otherwise.

9/11 did damage but the Patriot ACT was what will be it's undoing.


Citizens united and Putin friendly politicians didn't help.
 
Madeup Farkname
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
IANAL, but doesn't this fall under defrauding the Federal Government?
They aren't terrorists, but you convince the government that they are (tying up manpower and resources to do so) for your own personal gain.

As a taxpayer, I want the DOJ going after these a55holes for this.

That's in addition to the injustice the performers suffered, not instead of it.
 
Fu Manchu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: 9/11 ruined this country. Convince me otherwise.


Maybe it was never all that good?

/It wasn't if you weren't a white, straight, male
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Woman in the picture looks like she has a few weapons of ass destruction.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I feel like this picture's missing an iguana.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I feel like this picture's missing an iguana.

[Fark user image image 425x239]


Who is that girl? Asking for a friend who lives in my pants.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ less than a minute ago  

khatores: Ragin' Asian: I feel like this picture's missing an iguana.

[Fark user image image 425x239]

Who is that girl? Asking for a friend who lives in my pants.


My mom, you asshole.
 
