(Daily Mail)   Heeere's Doggy   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTFA: try to snaffle a packet of prawn cocktail crisps

And these people allegedly invented the English language.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Prawn cocktail chips?  That sounds awful.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yum, prawn cocktail crisps are...the dog's bollocks, as we Brits say...
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Prawn cocktail chips?  That sounds awful.


They are really quite tasty.  You can find a bag at most Asian grocery stores.  While there are several versions, I prefer the ones that look like Cheeto material formed in a thicker potato chip shape.  The shrimp taste is not overwhelming but I can understand the doggo's desire.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Prawn cocktail chips?  That sounds awful.


They are delicious actually..I've had them a few times..A Korean friend from work shared them..
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
