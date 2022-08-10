 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Pensacola News Journal)   School staff remove a teacher's "age-inappropriate" posters from the classroom. Florida: Posters of MLK, Colin Powell, Harriett Tubman, and George Washington Carver. Bonus: Removed a picture of Obama from his desk as well   (pnj.com) divider line
26
    More: Florida, Education, School, Michael James, Teacher, Pensacola, Florida, district employee, elementary school teacher, History of education  
•       •       •

559 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2022 at 8:30 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Gee, I wonder what all those people have in common?

James told PNJ he put up those posters because a majority of his students were Black and he wanted to motivate them with inspirational people they could "look up to and see themselves."

Oh yeah, this one's trouble. Better stop him before this gets out of hand.

I can kind of see why the removed the Obama picture.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
A better article

Sounds like the District and possibly state have some explaining to do.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I sort of assume this was the point of Florida's anti-CRT law - you can't teach anything about anyone who isn't white anymore.
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

puffy999: A better article

Sounds like the District and possibly state have some explaining to do.


Thanks - link changed to your article.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Colin Powell?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's ok, though. The Florida Dept. of Education is rushing in new posters of Ron DeSantis and Kid Rock in the back of a Jesus-driven, Abe-Lincoln-themed monster truck as it crushes a Biden-Harris bus full of crippled orphans and high-fiving as they push Hilary Clinton's face into a rusty bucket labeled "Arab Farts."
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Colin Powell?


Even black kids can grow up to lie to the UN.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cruelty racism is the point.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Republicans believe teaching that blacks had a hand in building our country is racist. People should only be mentioned if they had traditional*historical significance.

*Were listed in old history books that ignored every non white contribution.
 
northernmanor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Tell me you're a racist without saying you're a racist
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

puffy999: A better article

Sounds like the District and possibly state have some explaining to do.


They have no explaining to do.
They did exactly what they wanted.
Republicans are racist.
Is this news to people?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My kid's school covered this in Kindergarten.

Remember during the pandemic where the New York Times breathlessly reported the forever new world of high paid professionals moving out to rural America to take advantage of the cheap housing?  And then that never happened?

This is why.  Highly educated professionals are not putting their kids in Escambia County schools.  They're not going to deal with answering questions from their friends in Manhattan about situations like this.

Maybe they'll go to Atlanta.  Maybe they'll go to Boise (they did).  But they're not going to Pensacola.  That's just too much.
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I personally would have taken down only Powell and replaced him with Frederick Douglass.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Colin Powell?


Colin Powell is CP
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Don't say gay.
Don't show black people.
Ban "offensive" books.
Land of the free.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Gee, I wonder what all those people have in common?

James told PNJ he put up those posters because a majority of his students were Black and he wanted to motivate them with inspirational people they could "look up to and see themselves."

Oh yeah, this one's trouble. Better stop him before this gets out of hand.

I can kind of see why the removed the Obama picture.

[Fark user image 640x717]


I'd vote for those again.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I am sure here is someone all of the students can relate to:

Oliver John Semmes, Sr.
Fark user imageView Full Size

BornAugust 7, 1876
Mobile, Alabama
DiedMarch 13, 1957
Pensacola
OccupationCivil servant
SpouseGeorgie F. Smith
ParentsOliver John and Amante G. Semmes
ChildrenOliver John Semmes, Jr.
Amante S. Semmes
Emily S. Semmes
Oliver John Semmes, Sr., better known as O. J. Semmes, was a longtime Escambia County School Board member. There is an elementary school named in his honor.
After graduating from Auburn University in 1897, Semmes moved to Pensacola and took a job supervising the construction of the streetcar system. Upon its completion he became superintendent of the system and remained in that capacity until 1909, at which time he left that position to start the Semmes Coal and Ice Company, which he operated for several years.
From 1911-1913 Semmes served as city alderman. He later served as city recorder from 1919 until he was appointed to the Escambia County School Board in 1921. With the exception of six years, he would serve on the School Board until his death in 1957, serving 16 total years as the board's chairman.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pssst, Florida: these kids are old enough to know that black people exist.
 
2dogsrunning
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

northernmanor: Tell me you're a racist without saying you're a racist


No, I really think this is tell me you're racist while telling me you're racist.

Disgusting.
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Margaret Atwood cited the 80s Christian right as inspiration for writing "The Handmaid's Tale". For those that haven't read the book, Black women were forced to work as domestic servants and Black men - "Sons of Ham" - were herded into reservations and/or shot outright. Gilead is not only sexist but racist as well, and the biggest Trumper Christofascist organization, the Southern Baptist Convention, is well known for its stand on slavery.
 
khatores
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Walker: puffy999: A better article

Sounds like the District and possibly state have some explaining to do.

They have no explaining to do.
They did exactly what they wanted.
Republicans are racist.
Is this news to people?


This sounds like the actions of one idiot who thinks she runs the place. However she has been emboldened by the recent insanity of Ron DeSantis, who wants to politicize everything from Disney to what people eat.

Good on him for bringing some attention to this. I wouldn't let DeSantis mow my yard if he were working for free.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

puffy999: A better article

Sounds like the District and possibly state have some explaining to do.


That they're racist as hell?

GOP: Not a bug, but a feature.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sounds like "Karen" isn't even bothering with seeing the manager anymore,

She just took the matter into her own hands.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Pssst, Florida: these kids are old enough to know that black people exist.


Not with that attitude! Jeez!
 
MrKevvy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

8tReAsUrEz: Margaret Atwood cited the 80s Christian right as inspiration for writing "The Handmaid's Tale". For those that haven't read the book, Black women were forced to work as domestic servants and Black men - "Sons of Ham" - were herded into reservations and/or shot outright. Gilead is not only sexist but racist as well, and the biggest Trumper Christofascist organization, the Southern Baptist Convention, is well known for its stand on slavery.


It's unfortunate that this detail was left out of the TV series. The justifications were that they wanted more diversity in their actors, and also that audiences would assume the casting was racist by a lack of actors who weren't caucasian, but I don't buy either of those. A few blurbs in the Gilead backstory about it at the beginning would have been enough to show why and there could have been plenty of material in subplots about the reservations etc.

I think that the real reason was to avoid the whole "Sons of Ham" controversy that racism and slavery was religiously supported for centuries.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.