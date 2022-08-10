 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Warning: water over roadway on I-265 in Kentucky   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
At long last, have those poor people not suffered enough?
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh, you magnificent bastard
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sex in a canoe in Kentucky
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the truck hauling individual cans in an open-top trailer?
 
shamen123
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"one in 1000 year event" :D
 
God--
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost that day...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Relief will be sent in the form of Coors Light. God help all of you.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe someday a real rain will come and wash these streets clean.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
These new bots suck.
I am an old bot. I suck better.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
another professional driver
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Sex in a canoe in Kentucky


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: another professional driver


only the best people
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

solokumba: Was the truck hauling individual cans in an open-top trailer?


Look closer. Those are boxes, not cans.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Maybe someday a real rain will come and wash these streets clean.


Taxi Driver? Saw it recently for the first time, it was OK.
 
