(6ABC Philadelphia)   Houdini locked inside FedEx truck vanishes when cops blow it open. Tracking unavailable   (6abc.com) divider line
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they cleared it with the DDJSIOC before they moved in
 
Shadyman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Witness told police a man had locked himself inside the FedEx truck."

Taking bets that the "witness" was the man they were looking for
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
All you have to do to disappear out of a FedEx truck is look like a laptop.
 
