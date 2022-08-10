 Skip to content
(The Moscow Times)   Vatnik tourists go on holiday at military base in territory seized from other country during hot war, won't believe what happens next   (themoscowtimes.com) divider line
    Ukraine, Russian language, Russia, apparent Ukrainian attack, Crimea, military air base, six-month invasion of Ukraine, Russian visitor  
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm wondering how the news is being reported in Russia if people are thinking this would be an ideal vacation spot in the first place.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clicked on the link for Moscow Times, and immediately get a pop up window with a complaint about how all Russian based media is being blocked and would I help... I closed the link shortly after. If Moscow Times is having issues being blocked, then maybe they should contact Putin about that problem.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haw! Haw! Haw! Get farked, assholes.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Probably the same way we were told Iraq was going swimmingly and that there would be McDonalds and Megachurches all over the place soon.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These poor people. Imagine you're going about your live and enjoying vacation with your family in a place like home when all of a sudden missiles start blowing shiat up nearby and you need to pack your shiat up and GTFO ASAP. That. Must. Be. Terrible.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I've been assured-ski everything is normal and under control-ski...
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vladimir the Incompetent has been holding Crimea for 8 years. Russian tourists have been told Crimea is part of russia, and is safe. According to the only media they have access to, the 'not-a-war' is something happening far away, and the Leader is thoroughly kicking Ukrainian ass on the battlefields.

Reality intruded when all those well-to-do tourists from Moscow got to watch a russian military base a few kilometers away get blown up in broad daylight. All of the lies and propaganda from the demented dwarf in the Kremlin intended to keep the 'elite' citizens of Moscow and Petrograd content and ignorant and isolated from how badly he's farked everything up were suddenly exposed as lies, and they're all stampeding for the exits because their one and only tender skin is now in jeopardy.

As a military strike, the attack on Novofedorivka was successful. As a direct political attack on the Malignant Midget of Moscow, it was a masterstroke- a far more successful version of the WW2 Doolittle raid.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yelp Reviews:

Yelp! Imma onna fire!
Yelp! Imma being shelled!
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not a repeat from 1861.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The best part is that if it really was just an idiot enlistedman smoking a cigarette around a jet fuel tanker, it was a free political attack against Putin.  Ukraine gets a win without spending a single penny.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Another reason Russian tourists thought Crimea was a good vacation destination was longstanding tradition.  Crimea was kind of like the Soviet Union's Florida.  Hot weather and nice beaches that let people escape the cold without international travel.  So a number of these Russians probably grew up on stories of Crimean vacations from Soviet days.
 
August11
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Now the war is real.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Moscow Times"?

Get bent, subby.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good. Russians don't deserve vacation or leisure. Especially not in an occupied country.

Hopefully they all get killed.
 
groppet
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh those poor people maybe they should go home and tell everyone how terrible it is, maybe they will never come back.
 
drxym
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think Ukraine were smart to be vague about how the base was attacked - was it missiles, or a drone, or a team working behind the lines, or partisans? Yes.

Let the Russians freak out and waste resources trying to get to the bottom of it. Meanwhile the civilian population flees and Crimea shuts down, spreading rumors in Russia about how they saw a big air base go poof while they were on the beach; that partisans are everywhere etc.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We Gotta Get Out Of This Place (US Version)
Youtube t6gcxNFc1I0
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh no.

Anyway.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Per Wiki, they had to leave Russia and were subsequently banned there by the authorities due to their reporting on the invasion of Ukarine.  So if they annoyed Putin that much, it sounds like they've been doing something right to me.

"In 2022, its headquarters were relocated to Amsterdam in the Netherlands in response to restrictive media laws passed in Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. The website was later banned in the country.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

You know that Moscow Times is independent and based in Amsterdam?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Moscow_Times
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Another reason Russian tourists thought Crimea was a good vacation destination was longstanding tradition.  Crimea was kind of like the Soviet Union's Florida.  Hot weather and nice beaches that let people escape the cold without international travel.  So a number of these Russians probably grew up on stories of Crimean vacations from Soviet days.


In old days I went to Black Sea as child.  It was very nice.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They didn't like their authentic experience, sad.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Maybe they like https://english.pravda.ru/russia/ instead?
 
IamAwake
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

they still are speaking incorrectly about Crimea though - they claim it was "annexed" and made it sound like the attack was just vaguely random.  That this is part of Ukraine and was taken during the same war going on now, does not leave room for gentle words like "annexed"
 
