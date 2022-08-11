 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   Walgreens blamed for San Francisco opioid crisis, creating shoplifting predicament, and car burglary plague. CVS quietly lengthens receipts hoping for similar publicity   (ktvu.com) divider line
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As we have said throughout this process, we never manufactured or marketed opioids,

I don't think any pharmacy does so weak sauce argument there.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Walgreens got its start spreading rapidly by providing prescription booze to alcoholics and the well to do during prohibition.

They don't like to talk about whatmade their soda fountains so popular, you know.

That said, it's no surprise now they're involved in the opioid epidemic. The sackler hole of suck envelops all.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: As we have said throughout this process, we never manufactured or marketed opioids,

I don't think any pharmacy does so weak sauce argument there.


It's also a pointless argument, since it appears they were accused of something completely different. I'm guessing Walgreens is just trying to mislead its customers so as not to lose much business.
 
Loucifer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
As we have said throughout this process, all of our opioids are dolphin-safe, gluten-free and non-GMO.
 
