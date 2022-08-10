 Skip to content
(AOL)   New monopoly card: "Bank error in your favor. Collect 87 properties"   (aol.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get an agent.
Commish and cover the taxes for 6 years.
Sell then.
Come back to this thread then and see if I'm right
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Her property tax bill next year is going to be interesting.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
 In all fairness, $594,481 should buy 87 properties in Sparks Nevada.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As long as everyone stays friendly and chuckles about the glitch.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I saw this episode of Better Call Saul
 
