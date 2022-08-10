 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Fire destroys home, sets off ammunition in garage, causes two Teslas in the driveway to explode, and gives Lieutenant Frank Drebin another chance to say 'Nothing to see here'   (kiro7.com) divider line
18
    Scary, Lithium, Electric car, electric vehicles, South County Fire, lithium-ion batteries, Lithium battery, weekend fire, Rechargeable battery  
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hmm. I would say it needs a MURICA tag, but this is more MEAN MURICA than MEDIAN MURICA.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wonder what started the fire. Also, how much ammo was stored there, and if there are any legal requirements for storing ammunition.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not florida.

Huh.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez. Can you imagine how much worse that could have been if their tanks were full?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are his douche bags ok?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: I wonder what started the fire. Also, how much ammo was stored there, and if there are any legal requirements for storing ammunition.


About the same legal requirements for having old style gas canisters and storing bleach next to chlorine.

Don't do it wrong, otherwise you are effed. Imagine having an army of OSHA inspectors inspecting every home once a year to make sure the owner isn't being stupid.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Bootleg: I wonder what started the fire. Also, how much ammo was stored there, and if there are any legal requirements for storing ammunition.

About the same legal requirements for having old style gas canisters and storing bleach next to chlorine.

Don't do it wrong, otherwise you are effed. Imagine having an army of OSHA inspectors inspecting every home once a year to make sure the owner isn't being stupid.


If I'm storing like 50 gallons of gas, sure. But what about if I'm storing 5000 gallons? Shouldn't there be a reasonable level at which a personal ammunition supply is considered an ammo dump?
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gas , it's gotten too expensive and causes inflation
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A stockpile of ammo and TWO Teslas?
That much doucheness concentrated into one spot shouldn't be legal to keep in a populated area. Families live there!
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's a lot of bullshiat concentrated in one article.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bootleg: AppleOptionEsc: Bootleg: I wonder what started the fire. Also, how much ammo was stored there, and if there are any legal requirements for storing ammunition.

About the same legal requirements for having old style gas canisters and storing bleach next to chlorine.

Don't do it wrong, otherwise you are effed. Imagine having an army of OSHA inspectors inspecting every home once a year to make sure the owner isn't being stupid.

If I'm storing like 50 gallons of gas, sure. But what about if I'm storing 5000 gallons? Shouldn't there be a reasonable level at which a personal ammunition supply is considered an ammo dump?


Yes.

If you want to propose the black helicopters and ANTIFA FBI police do monthly home inspections, go ahead. You will have people mentioning random ammendments until they eventually find the right one.

The best we got is the ATF and NSA monitoring purchases. Or nosey neighbors. 5000 gallons of gas is hard to hide in a neighborhood. 5000 rounds takes up much less space.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Those dried potato soup buckets are ticking timebombs in a fire....
 
WLTwitch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Aristocrats!
 
matthardingu [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Crazy to see three paragraphs about how difficult electric vehicle fires are about an incident where they had no difficulty.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Around here we would call that a Wednesday.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bootleg: AppleOptionEsc: Bootleg: I wonder what started the fire. Also, how much ammo was stored there, and if there are any legal requirements for storing ammunition.

About the same legal requirements for having old style gas canisters and storing bleach next to chlorine.

Don't do it wrong, otherwise you are effed. Imagine having an army of OSHA inspectors inspecting every home once a year to make sure the owner isn't being stupid.

If I'm storing like 50 gallons of gas, sure. But what about if I'm storing 5000 gallons? Shouldn't there be a reasonable level at which a personal ammunition supply is considered an ammo dump?


In canada its 20kg smokeless powder in an attached dwelling or 25kg in a detached dwelling or garage attached to a detached dwelling.
25kg smokeless powder = ~14-15 thousand rounds of 5.56 nato (ar-15 ammo)
 
khatores
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bootleg: AppleOptionEsc: Bootleg: I wonder what started the fire. Also, how much ammo was stored there, and if there are any legal requirements for storing ammunition.

About the same legal requirements for having old style gas canisters and storing bleach next to chlorine.

Don't do it wrong, otherwise you are effed. Imagine having an army of OSHA inspectors inspecting every home once a year to make sure the owner isn't being stupid.

If I'm storing like 50 gallons of gas, sure. But what about if I'm storing 5000 gallons? Shouldn't there be a reasonable level at which a personal ammunition supply is considered an ammo dump?


The gasoline is quite dangerous...even a gallon or two contains a lot of energy if burnt all at once. If a house fire hits that and it spills out of the container, the house is most likely done whether it realizes it or not. 50 gallons?  LOL!!!

The ammo really isn't that big of a deal. It will cook off in a fire and make popping noises, and the bullets themselves may even pop off, but the energy isn't channeled so it really isn't dangerous. No one is going to get accidentally shot. The story is full of bullshiat. A bullet relies on gas channeled within a tube (typically a barrel) to achieve dangerous velocities. Without that focused energy, it's just a badly designed firecracker.

If you have any black powder lying around, it's probably stored in a container so that could turn into an unintended bomb but it would more than likely just be scary rather than dangerous. Most black powder is sold in plastic containers so unless some dolt decided to put it in a metal or glass container, it shouldn't produce shrapnel.

Some people will compare this to tanks or military ammo dumps getting hit. Those are a completely different situation because they involve a whole lot more propellant and some high explosive warheads which are no joke. Tanks are particularly bad because the explosions and gases are contained inside of a very small space, which is basically a bomb in and of itself. That's why you see turrets popping off in spectacular fashion.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Boy, this homeowner just can't Nguyen.
 
