(CNN)   Food prices are skyrocketing, and Leon's getting . . . slimmer, probably   (cnn.com) divider line
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That just means that I get my gas points accumulated faster.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Airplane thread!
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ramen still cheap as fark. Your welcome
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'all so hell bent on eating terrible quality meat all the time is the main problem.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The frustrating point is when they price at the "psychological barrier" of {X}.99 and so you have to check if it went up a dollar since last time. 13 cents and I'd notice. A dollar I tend not to. So I'm tracking my expenses using my phone and a custom coded app, because I can.

I'm highly sensitive to WalMart pricing, which sometimes ends in certain numbers for certain types of sales, IE no sale, temporary, clearance. If your margin is under 5% and you can do that sort of dickery on a $2 item, you're just farking with us.

And the "psychological barrier" was (supposedly) invented so cashiers had to make change instead of sticking it in their pockets. No word on whether either one is effective. If you say "4 easy payments of only $49.99" I say "So $200 plus exorbitant shipping, right". Our beds are only &799 for this weekend only" well, "Right, so eight hundred"

Insert Bill Hicks here.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in a nation of fat people what can you do
 
Miami-Hoosier [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I Bonds -
paying 7-11 percent - no state taxes
 
Birnone
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The biggest decline was in hot dog prices, which dropped 6.1%

Everyone was already suspicious of hot dogs. Who wants to buy them now when desperate food companies might put anything in them?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Things is slightly better now;
They hope we will forget
The misery of 'trickle down',
An' jelly-bean etiquette
The regal presidential style
Has simply not worn well,
An' neither has my rags,
Up in the green hotel

(FZ, Hot Plate Heaven)
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I just eat what I want, sigh, and buy fewer video games.
 
Bugerz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Birnone: The biggest decline was in hot dog prices, which dropped 6.1%

Everyone was already suspicious of hot dogs. Who wants to buy them now when desperate food companies might put anything in them?


They didn't do that before? I thought they were 90% phosphates and fat trimmings before.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Monday i bought a strip loin for $5.99\lb., with a second one for a dollar more, $6.99, per pound.  Got about 28 1"+ steaks out of them.
 
dkimball
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I saw bacon over $10 ... now it's personal
 
