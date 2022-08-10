 Skip to content
(Twitter)   I think this right here is the problem causing all this water to leak into the store   (twitter.com) divider line
35
35 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If only they had drained the swamp when they had the opportunity.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Impressive seal on that door.

/Was expecting to see water spraying in on the sides
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What? No fish?
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

khitsicker: If only they had drained the swamp when they had the opportunity.


That's the power of FlexTape.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sing it, Debs...

BLONDIE - The Tide Is High (1980)
Youtube FnP7ZaYBdqc
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get a broom handle and poke the debris that's clogging the storm drain.
 
Sonofafatherlessgoat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: [Fark user image image 425x287]


Flush!
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"BuT hOw WiLl wE AfFoRd tHe GrEeN nEw DeAl?"
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Sing it, Debs...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/FnP7ZaYBdqc]


Had such a crush on her as a young man.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some guy promised to drain the swamp.

Appears all he did was clog the drain his BS and destructive swamp creatures.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they put a Closed sign up!
 
jman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Big_Doofus: fragMasterFlash: Sing it, Debs...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/FnP7ZaYBdqc]

Had such a crush on her as a young man.


Huh. I had no idea she'd been a young man.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If that's their Rhode Island Ave location I used to live a block away from there. It's not exactly a flood plan. I have questions.

Roughly where the 1 is on Rhode Island there is a steep downward slope. North Capitol St. Passes under Rhode Island a little to the west of there. This is by no means a low-lying area compared to surrounding terrain. How the Fark did this happen?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Impressive seal on that door.


I didn't blow it. This is just vanilla ice cream.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: If that's their Rhode Island Ave location I used to live a block away from there. It's not exactly a flood plan. I have questions.

Roughly where the 1 is on Rhode Island there is a steep downward slope. North Capitol St. Passes under Rhode Island a little to the west of there. This is by no means a low-lying area compared to surrounding terrain. How the Fark did this happen?

[Fark user image 425x327]


You touch yourself at night, that's how
/S
 
dyhchong
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Impressive seal on that door.

/Was expecting to see water spraying in on the sides


It's not a seal, it's a sea lion.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jman144: Big_Doofus: fragMasterFlash: Sing it, Debs...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/FnP7ZaYBdqc]

Had such a crush on her as a young man.

Huh. I had no idea she'd been a young man.


Yeah he looked pretty different back then - here he is on the right:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
RaeRae's neighborhood.  Happens sometimes.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

zerkalo: Kalyco Jack: If that's their Rhode Island Ave location I used to live a block away from there. It's not exactly a flood plan. I have questions.

Roughly where the 1 is on Rhode Island there is a steep downward slope. North Capitol St. Passes under Rhode Island a little to the west of there. This is by no means a low-lying area compared to surrounding terrain. How the Fark did this happen?

[Fark user image 425x327]

You touch yourself at night, that's how
/S


No. I touch subby's mom at night. Subby's mom touches me at night.

I touch my self in broad daylight.
 
lowlandr [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I lived on Pierce Ave at the time...
 
Iczer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Uh, why would you stick around when there's flood water almost a quarter of the way up your front door...? Are you thinking "Boy, those first responders will be mightyhungry after saving my ass!" and want to serve them dinner?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Bootleg: Impressive seal on that door.

I didn't blow it. This is just vanilla ice cream.


I love that joke.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jman144: Big_Doofus: fragMasterFlash: Sing it, Debs...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/FnP7ZaYBdqc]

Had such a crush on her as a young man.

Huh. I had no idea she'd been a young man.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lowlandr: [Fark user image 850x477]
I lived on Pierce Ave at the time...


Traffic looked light.
 
hammettman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Impressive seal on that door.

/Was expecting to see water spraying in on the sides


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lowlandr: [Fark user image 850x477]
I lived on Pierce Ave at the time...


Well, at least the seafood place should have fresh offerings.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Duct tape to the rescue.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah, door glass not really meant to take that kind of pressure. Pretty sure that the next post is going to be rushing water.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: If that's their Rhode Island Ave location I used to live a block away from there. It's not exactly a flood plan. I have questions.

Roughly where the 1 is on Rhode Island there is a steep downward slope. North Capitol St. Passes under Rhode Island a little to the west of there. This is by no means a low-lying area compared to surrounding terrain. How the Fark did this happen?

[Fark user image 425x327]


I can't speak to the topography of the area or anything, but the storms over the last few days have been heavy and angry. We've had areal flooding watches and warnings basically all week. I could see where a combination of shenanigans, plus the storms we've been having, might cause a flood like that.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: If that's their Rhode Island Ave location I used to live a block away from there. It's not exactly a flood plan. I have questions.

Roughly where the 1 is on Rhode Island there is a steep downward slope. North Capitol St. Passes under Rhode Island a little to the west of there. This is by no means a low-lying area compared to surrounding terrain. How the Fark did this happen?

[Fark user image image 425x327]


Fark user imageView Full Size

It looks like it's the door closest to the underpass. There's a lot of higher ground around where runoff could be coming from, and a lot of paved/brick surfaces at street level. If the storm drains are not draining, or draining slowly, then you get stuff like this.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Iczer: Uh, why would you stick around when there's flood water almost a quarter of the way up your front door...? Are you thinking "Boy, those first responders will be mightyhungry after saving my ass!" and want to serve them dinner?


Probably because commercial doors open outward and there's about 2000 pounds of force holding the door closed?
 
gonegirl
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Iczer: Uh, why would you stick around when there's flood water almost a quarter of the way up your front door...? Are you thinking "Boy, those first responders will be mightyhungry after saving my ass!" and want to serve them dinner?


Wants to make sure looters don't steal the dogs.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Venice on the Potomac.
 
