(Guardian)   Venice's residents worried about the city turning into a tourist museum because its population is expected to officially drop below 50,000 this week   (theguardian.com) divider line
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't Look Now!
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wouldn't want to live on the island, but the surrounding mainland looked nice.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was there for a couple of days in June and the TFA is correct. The best time to be in Venice is after dark when all the day trippers are gone and it gets quiet. It's like a ghost town.
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark I'll live there. Just give me a place to live and I'll do a job.
 
12349876
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's gong to turn into Atlantis.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I went to Venice for several days a few years ago. It's a lovely place, but *living* there would be a real PITA.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Gosh, places with xenophobic attitudes and policies are having population shrinkage? That's unpossible!
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's only going to become more touristy. I hear plans are to turn it into a giant aquarium.
 
Evilnissan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
For the stupid fact of the night that's the same population as capital city of Charleston WV.
 
Iczer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Once the heart of a powerful maritime republic, Venice's main island has lost more than 120,000 residents since the early 1950s, driven away by myriad issues but mainly a focus on mass tourism that has caused the population to be dwarfed by the thousands of visitors who crowd its squares, bridges and narrow walkways each day.

Yeeeah... That might play a bit of a part I suppose, but I'll be putting my money down on the whole "your entire city is literally sinking into the sea" part being the biggest cause...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Other than tourism what economic activity does Venice have?
 
Fereals
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Without tourism it would be what, exactly? Slightly better then the other city state ghost towns across Italy?
 
